The Kid Laroi Set To Perform On Kids’ Choice Awards 2024; DEETS
The Kid Laroi will perform at the 2024 Kids' Choice Awards on July 13, showcasing hit songs and promising an epic slime finale.
-
Virtual characters will host the 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards
-
Taylor Swift leads the nominations with six
A Kids’ Choice Awards set for 2024 promises to be a massive event with the performance lineup headlined by The Kid Laroi. This thrilling event is planned to be broadcast live on Saturday, July 13th at 8 p.m. ET/PT across numerous networks such as Nickelodeon, TeenNick, and MTV2.
Exciting performances and hosts
The Kid Laroi, a pop sensation from Australia will deliver an amazing medley that includes Nights Like This from his debut album The First Time, his global hit Stay, and his latest single Girls. Nickelodeon assures fans that there would be a climactic finale featuring epic sliming of the pop star.
For the first time, these roles have been taken by cartoon characters SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star. Moreover, this year marks the 25th anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants which adds nostalgia to the event.
Top nominations and venue
Taylor Swift has received six nominations leading all individual nominations. In addition, Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, and Justin Timberlake are not far behind her as they each got four nods apiece. When it comes to the film category, Barbie leads with eight nominations including their favorite movie or song "Dance the Night" by Dua Lipa.
The Kids’ Choice Awards will be held at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion for the first time since 2010. The event guarantees signature green slime floods and highly-prized orange blimp awards.
