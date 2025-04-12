The Last of Us Season 2: Who’s Joining Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in New Cast? Find Out

The Last of Us is coming up with a new season, a long and much-awaited entry that will be heaven for many. With the events being closely followed by the game, the fans are even more excited to witness what happens next in the lives of its leads. However, one question everyone has after the conclusion of the first season of The Last of Us, the thrilling and zombified series, is who will be reprising their role and who will be joining them next.

The thriller that also has a deep, intriguing story is right around the corner with its next season. However, the fans were shocked to see that most of its cast was killed during the long run of the first season.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the second season of The Last of Us will bring back Pedro Pascal, reprising his role as Joel. Meanwhile, other names who would be seen again on the TV screen are Bella Ramsey, who portrayed the character of Ellie, and Gabriel Luna, who was seen as Tommy. Another name that is set to reappear in the action-adventure journey through the woods filled with zombies is Rutina Wesley, playing the character of Maria.

Meanwhile, the new cast that will join the series is Kaitlyn Dever, along with Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, and Ariela Barer. Tati Gabrielle and Spencer Lord will be seen in the upcoming season as well, along with Danny Ramirez and Jeffrey Wright.

Catherine O’Hara is set to appear as the guest star on the upcoming and highly anticipated outing of The Last of Us.

The series in question would make a return on HBO and the Max streaming service on Sunday, April 13.

As per the outlet, the series would have seven episodes, rolling out weekly.

