The Last of Us Season 2 Release Schedule: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey Starrer’s Episode Details Inside

The Last of Us is making its highly anticipated return to Max and HBO in April 2025. Picking up after the emotional Season 1 finale, the story follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they try to find peace in Jackson, Wyoming. However, the past refuses to stay buried. Alongside familiar faces, Season 2 introduces new characters who will shape the course of this post-apocalyptic journey. Here’s everything you need to know about the release schedule, episode count, and what’s in store this season.

Advertisement

Season 2 of The Last of Us premieres on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The new season will feature a total of 7 episodes. Each episode will release weekly on Sunday nights, keeping viewers hooked week after week.

Here’s the full release schedule for The Last of Us Season 2:

Episode 1: Sunday, April 13

Episode 2: Sunday, April 20 (Easter)

Episode 3: Sunday, April 27

Episode 4: Sunday, May 4

Episode 5: Sunday, May 11

Episode 6: Sunday, May 18

Episode 7: Sunday, May 25 (Finale)

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey return to lead the cast as Joel Miller and Ellie. Gabriel Luna is back as Joel’s younger brother, Tommy. New faces this season include Isabela Merced as Dina, Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Young Mazino as Jesse, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. Ariela Barer will portray Mel, Danny Ramirez will take on the role of Manny, and Catherine O’Hara is also set to appear. Bill and Frank, played by Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett, are not expected to return following their memorable Season 1 episode.

Advertisement

The story picks up five years after the events of Season 1, with Joel and Ellie navigating a world that has grown even more dangerous and unpredictable. Their bond will be tested as they find themselves drawn into new conflicts that threaten everything they hold dear.

With gripping performances, intense action, and emotional storytelling, The Last of Us Season 2 promises to raise the stakes even higher. Mark your calendars for April 13, 2025, and prepare for another unforgettable journey through love, loss, and survival.

ALSO READ: The Last of Us Star Bella Ramsey Says They 'Can't Understand' the Huge Success of the Show; Calls It 'So Bizarre...'