How The Last of Us Season 2 Reimagines the Game’s Most Controversial Storylines: From Joel-Ellie Arc to Changes in Abby's Future

HBO’s The Last of Us took the world by storm with its critically acclaimed first season, but adapting Part II—one of the most polarizing video game sequels ever—was always going to be a challenge. Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann faced the daunting task of reworking some of the game’s most divisive elements, from the fractured relationship between Joel and Ellie to the controversial introduction of Abby. With bold changes in character arcs, casting decisions, and narrative structure, Season 2 is set to reshape the way audiences experience The Last of Us story.

One of the most significant shifts in Part II is the deterioration of Joel and Ellie’s once unbreakable relationship. Following the revelation that Joel lied about the Fireflies’ cure in Season 1, Season 2 leans into their emotional distance. Pedro Pascal, who reprises his role as Joel, admits that filming without constant interactions with Bella Ramsey (Ellie) felt like a “cruel separation.” Meanwhile, Ramsey describes Ellie’s Season 2 journey as “lonely but necessary,” reflecting the character’s emotional transformation.

Abby, the game’s most controversial character, is also undergoing changes in her adaptation. Played by Dopesick Emmy nominee Kaitlyn Dever, the TV version of Abby will differ from the video game in key ways—most notably in her physicality. While Abby in the game was known for her muscular build, Mazin and Druckmann decided that Dever’s casting was more about performance than size, especially with the show’s reduced focus on extreme violence.

Beyond her appearance, Abby’s backstory and emotional depth are expected to receive more development in the series, aiming to make her a more complex and relatable figure for both new viewers and longtime fans of the game.

Season 2 isn’t just about reinterpreting existing characters—it’s also about expanding The Last of Us universe. One major change is the introduction of Eugene, a character barely mentioned in Part II who will now play a more significant role. Inspired by the successful expansion of Bill and Frank’s story in Season 1, Mazin and Druckmann saw Eugene as an opportunity to deepen the show’s themes of survival, love, and loss.

Additionally, The Last of Us will continue to play with structure and perspective, a hallmark of Part II. While Mazin and Druckmann are tight-lipped about major plot twists, they acknowledge that the show’s approach will differ from the game, ensuring that even die-hard fans won’t know exactly what to expect.

By making key changes to Joel and Ellie’s arc, Abby’s character, and the broader narrative scope, The Last of Us Season 2 is not just adapting Part II—it’s reimagining it. Mazin and Druckmann are fully aware of the risks, but they remain confident that the core DNA of the story remains intact. As fans brace for what’s next, one thing is clear: The Last of Us is once again pushing the boundaries of what a video game adaptation can be.