Mo’nique’s Weight Loss Details: Revealing How She Shed 80 Pounds

Oscar-winning stand-up comedian and actress, Mo’nique has always been a sensation on social media for her humor and wit. Best known for her comedy roles in mainstream television series and movies like The Parkers, Precious, Phat Girlz, and more 一 her work has constantly received praise throughout her career. While she is renowned for her presence on the big screen, the famed Monique weight loss journey also made headlines in 2013. Even as early as when she was 17 years old, the artist was overweight. But when she entered the entertainment industry, she took it upon herself to divert attention to her health and shed the extra pounds from her body.

Throughout her weight loss journey, actress Monique religiously posted about her daily workouts, fitness goals, and body transformation on Instagram. When she was successful in dropping about 80 pounds with the help of diet and exercise, she became an inspiration for her followers. So, how did Monique lose weight? From her weight loss journey and workout routine to her diet plan 一 in this article, we have put together everything you need to know.

Who Is Mo’nique?

Born on 11 December 1967 in Baltimore County (Maryland, USA), Monique Angela Hicks is a popular American actress and stand-up comedian. Professionally known as Mo’nique, she first gained recognition for her work in the 2000 film called The Queens of Comedy. From then on, her acting and comedy career took flight as she made an appearance in multiple movies and shows like Bessie, The Mo'nique Show, My Name is Mo’nique, BMF, Moesha, and many more. She also won various coveted accolades for her performance which have been testimony to her success and great work. From the Golden Globe Award, BAFTA Award, Academy Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and Primetime Emmy Award to a Grammy 一 Mo’nique has made an identity for herself and become a powerful name in the industry.

Before she pursued acting and comedy as a career, Mo’nique worked as a customer service representative at a phone company in Maryland called MCI Communications Corp. One evening during an open mic night at the Baltimore Comedy Factory Outlet, Monique’s brother dared her to perform on stage which led to her entry into the entertainment industry. Soon after that, she was seen playing the role of Nicole Parkers or the popular character ‘Nikki’ in the television series named The Parkers (1999 - 2004).

Mo’nique Weight Loss Journey

When the famous Monique weight loss journey began in November 2012, the American actress shared that she was at her heaviest weight and measured about 300 pounds while starring in the 1999 series called The Parkers. Apart from this, she had also been battling the problem of being overweight since her adolescence. According to research, having excessive fat or being overweight may have multiple detrimental effects on the body such as type 2 diabetes, risks of cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, respiratory problems, and much more ( 1 ).

Keeping in mind these comorbidities, Monique decided to shift her focus on her body and make health her priority by getting in shape. When she began her weight loss journey, she decided to document her workouts and snippets of her life on Twitter and her website. With the help of a strict fitness routine and a diet plan, months later, the comedian lost weight which garnered the attention of her fans. She received a lot of positive feedback and motivation on social media as her followers and fans watched her body transform. She was able to drop from 300 pounds to 218 pounds, and hence successfully lose about 80 pounds.

Throughout her weight loss journey, her biggest motivation was her husband and children. She wanted to get back in shape and become healthy for them. As the popular actress reached her body transformation goals, she also formed a community online that became her biggest support. As Monique shared pictures of her daily life while losing weight, she also inspired many to focus on their health and get in shape. Each post during the Monique weight loss journey was accompanied by an inspirational message on life or fitness. Hence, her transformation made headlines across social media as she became fit and healthy.

Ahead, find everything you ought to know about the diet plan and workout routine that the actress and stand-up comedian followed to lose weight.

Mo’nique Weight Loss Diet Plan

Followed a Raw Food Diet

One of the ultimate secrets that resulted in Monique weight loss and body transformation is that she began eating a healthy, clean, and well-balanced diet. Although she had always been a food junkie and loved eating unhealthy foods like buffalo chicken wings, she gave it all up while losing weight. She started following a raw food diet which included a lot of natural items like fruits, vegetables, seeds, nuts, whole grains, and lean proteins. This wholesome and ‘clean’ diet avoided processed foods and boxed meals from weight loss programs.

Studies suggest that following and consuming a raw food diet may help in facilitating a higher weight loss and hence help in changing the physical appearance. However, the research also states that a very strict raw food diet should not be recommended for the long term as it may lead to amenorrhea and being underweight, which is unhealthy for the body ( 2 ).

The actress adhered to a healthy diet plan which included all the essential nutrients that her body required during weight loss. Some of the major ingredients in her raw food diet meals were foods like yogurts, steamed or baked fish, cashews, almonds, cucumbers, raisins, and strawberries. Monique consumed a lot of healthy soups and salads which included her favorite homemade dressing made with apple cider vinegar, honey, and olive oil.

Avoided Late-night Snacking

Along with following this healthy and sustainable diet plan, she also incorporated some habits into her lifestyle that helped her lose and maintain weight. Monique tried not to eat anything after 8 PM daily and ensured that she avoided late-night snacking. This healthy habit helped her remain disciplined with her diet plan and not feed her body with unnecessary processed junk foods.

According to research, eating food in the later part of the day and at night time is associated with increased body weight and may also have the ability to affect weight loss. The nutrients in the foods consumed late at night may hurt the circadian and metabolic rhythms of the body which would lead to impaired health ( 3 ). Hence, restricting or limiting the consumption of food during the nighttime has been used as an effective weight loss strategy which may help in improving health and body composition ( 4 ). This was one of the biggest secrets behind how Monique from The Parkers led a sustainable weight loss journey.

Practiced Portion Control

As she followed a raw food diet plan and avoided late-night snacking, Monique was gradually able to transform her body and began shedding the extra pounds. Another major factor in her diet plan that contributed to her weight loss was that she practiced portion control and moderation.

She ensured that she did not restrict herself and ate her favorite foods once in a while but in a limited quantity. Even though she followed a healthy diet plan, Monique also made sure not to eat excessively. Studies state that practicing portion control may help in significantly reducing body weight, body mass index, and reduce waist circumference ( 5 ).

Therefore, following a healthy raw food diet, avoiding late-night snacking, and practicing portion control helped Monique shed about 80 pounds and achieve her target within six to seven months.

During her weight loss journey, there were various speculations about Mo'nique weight loss surgery and claims that she underwent the procedure to transform her physical appearance. However, there has been no evidence or admissions about the famed Hollywood star undergoing weight loss surgery to lose weight. She only followed a combination of a strict diet and workout routine which enabled her to lose weight successfully in a healthy manner for the long-term.

Mo’nique Workout Routine

The Monique weight loss journey incorporated both 一 a healthy diet plan and a strict workout routine which led to the impressive 80-pound weight loss. The actress followed a solid fitness regimen which helped her to get in shape. She used to wake up daily at 5:30 AM from Monday to Friday (five times a week) and hit the gym with a personal trainer and trained for about an hour.

Combined Cardio And Strength Training

Staying focused! Love yall for real. pic.twitter.com/F26HZRYr — Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) November 22, 2012

Her workout routine was eclectic and refreshing every day as it included a different set of exercises to beat monotony and boredom. It combined both cardio exercises and strength training which was an effective strategy for Monique to transform her body. From hiking, boxing, swimming, jumping rope, lifting weights, climbing stairs, kettlebell squats, and walking to football 一 her fitness routine incorporated a varied range of exercises to burn the extra pounds. According to research, following a combination exercise routine may help in facilitating weight loss and fat loss, improve cardio-respiratory fitness, and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Hence, combining cardio exercises and strength training has proven to be effective for weight loss in obese or overweight individuals ( 6 ). While she followed this strict workout routine, she also included some other healthy habits to expedite her weight loss journey.

Completing 10,000 Steps Everyday

Monique made sure that she took about a minimum of 10,000 steps every day and sincerely recorded each step. This helped her lead an active lifestyle and avoid being sedentary. Studies suggest that walking 10,000 steps regularly may have a favorable impact on the mental and physical health of a human being. According to research, following this habit helps reduce anxiety, stress, anger, depression, fatigue, confusion, and total mood distress. This healthy practice is also associated with a lower body weight, body mass index, and reduced waist circumference ( 7 ). Thus, taking a minimum of 10,000 steps every day in different forms helped the actress and stand-up comedian lose weight faster and change her appearance.

Incorporated Sit-ups in Her Fitness Routine

Another practice that she religiously followed was doing 30 to 50 sit-ups every night to lose weight. Not only did this traditional exercise help her lose weight but also strengthened her inner core which benefited her overall health.

On some days, Monique also incorporated meditation and yoga into her workout routine which kept her motivated and relaxed during the weight loss journey. A cursory glance through her Instagram and Twitter profiles will take you through multiple pictures of Monique during her body transformation years as she posted about every workout that she did. Owing to this strict workout routine, the actress was able to sustainably shed 80 pounds and drop from 300 pounds to 218 pounds within a year.

The famous comedian Monique weight loss journey has been an inspiration for her followers and fans across the world. After months of following a raw food diet plan and strict fitness regimen, she finally reached her body goal and now her weight fluctuates between 206 pounds and 211 pounds. Even though the American actress and stand-up comedian has dropped about 80 pounds, her weight loss journey has still not come to an end. She continues to lead a healthy lifestyle as she aims to weigh between 180 pounds and 200 pounds. Her fitness and weight loss journey is testimony to the fact that anything is possible to achieve as long as you have the determination and will. Not only did she lose weight for herself and her family, but also reminded everyone on her social media that health should be the number one priority in life.

