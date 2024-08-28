The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Garcelle Beauvais Says Son Jax Will Not Appear In Season 14 After Bad Experience

Reality TV star Garcelle Beauvais revealed that her son Jax will not be seen in Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Beauvais' teenage son, Jax Joseph Nilon, requested his mother not to film for Season 14 of the Bravo reality series in 2022 after facing negativity due to social media backlash.

According to recent reports by Deadline.“Right before this season, Jax said to me, ‘Mom, I can’t do it anymore. It was too negative for me,’” Beauvais said on GMA and ABC Audio’s Pop Culture Moms podcast. “And I respected that. So he’s not on this season at all. Actually, I haven’t said it to many people, so you’re the first really hearing it,” she added.

Jax has occasionally appeared on RHOBH. His involvement in the show drew attention. In Season 12, when Jax was 14, RHOBH co-star Erika Jayne infamously cursed at him during filming. The incident sparked controversy, but Jayne later apologized to Jax, and the two had a conversation on camera to resolve the issue.

Beauvais also said in the chat that while she watched the show, from the exterior everything looked just right, so she thought maybe Jax could pull through the show but then when he told her about all the negativity, she was quite disappointed.

She continued, “It blew my mind because nobody deserves it. Nobody’s kids deserve it.” Aside from Jax, Beauvais who has been married twice is also a mother to Jaid Thomas Nilon and Oliver Saunders.

As a mother of three, Garcelle Beauvais is now reconsidering sharing her family life on TV. Meanwhile, Jax is taking a break from the showbiz world. Season 14 of RHOBH will feature both returning and new cast members, with production set to begin in the spring.

Starring in the final season of the Bravo hit, which concluded in March, were newcomers like Annemarie Wiley, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Kyle Richards.

The previous seasons of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are available to binge-watch anytime on the streaming platform Peacock.

