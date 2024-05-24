The Strangers: Chapter 1 Final Sequence Spoils What's To Come Ahead In Next Sequel

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death, murder, and violence.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for The Strangers: Chapter 1.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 launched as the first film of an upcoming horror/slasher trilogy. Thus, it was given that the Renny Harlin-helmed film would end on a cliffhanger. While it did its job of giving the chills, viewers might have got a glimpse of what the next set of sequels would mostly be about.

Hence, there’s not much speculation left– an important aspect of the success of horror movies. The filmmakers will have to dig deeper into Madelaine’s Petsch surviving character, Maya as she will have to become the leading protagonist of the franchise.

What to expect in The Strangers: Chapter 2?

The Strangers: Chapter 1 heavily depends on a handful of characters, two of which had a backstory for the viewers to be invested in – Madelaine Petsch’s Maya and Froy Gutierrez’s Ryan, while the three masked killers’ identities shall remain concealed throughout until probably its final installment.

In Chapter 1, Ryan gets brutally stabbed in a climactic scene after he is knocked out by Scarecrow and is killed in the first installment itself.

However, Maya survives as shown in the mid-credits scene. The scene reveals that Maya is alive and wakes up in a hospital recovering from injuries sustained in the climactic scene where she saw her lover bleed to death before the police rescued her. While the movie offers a proper haunting, the final scene breaks the ending for Chapter 2 as well.

In the final sequence, Maya recovers in the hospital with a card from her friend lying beside her hospital bed. This confirms that her family and friends are aware of the happenings. But Maya is still not saved. Before the movie concludes, the last shot shows the Scarecrow stranger lying next to her. Therefore, setting the stage for the plot in the next sequel.

Chapter 2 will essentially be a continuation of Maya’s escape from the killers, and or whether she will try to unmask the titular strangers. Anyhow, the mid-credits scene confirms that the killers will torment her in Chapter 2. The fact that the plotline cannot kill Maya weeds out the probability of suspense and shock. But if they do, it will be a waste of the only protagonist linking the original installment to the sequels.

As a result, director Renny Harlin can introduce a new protagonist to keep the viewers returning to The Strangers trilogy. If not, the backstory of the masked killers could be a possible plot to continue the series with. However, the viewers will remain content with Maya’s safety till the end, which does not appear to be a good sign for the horror series.

What happens in The Strangers: Chapter 1 climax?

Both Ryan and Maya are tied to chairs in their house before the Scarecrow stabs Ryan in his gut and topples his chair over as he bleeds to death. Before Maya’s turn, she demands to know the motivation of the killers’ to which the Pin-Up Girl killer responds, “Because you’re here”; a slight variation of the iconic line from the 2008 classic, The Strangers.

Maya is similarly kicked to the floor and left to die after getting stabbed in the gut. But as the police sirens blare, the masked killers flee. The mid-credits scene reveals that Maya is alive and wakes up in a hospital recovering from injuries but, she is still being watched by the Masked Man.

According to Game Rant, director Harlin has shot all three sequels of The Strangers. Chapter 2 is scheduled for a release in late 2024 whereas Chapter 3 will hit theatres in 2025.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

