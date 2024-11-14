Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Engraving THIS Taylor Swift Statement On His Gravestone; DEETS

Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift are just close pals but the latter is also the godmother of his and Blake Lively’s children. This news was unveiled by the pop star herself earlier this summer when she posted an appreciation Instagram story about Reynolds’ film Deadpool and Wolverine.

"Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor!" the Cruel Summer singer wrote over her post at the time, referencing the actor’s character name. In an interview with Deadline, the Red Notice actor spoke about the singing sensation being a godmother to his kids. "I'm going to need that on my gravestone, actually," he said, referring to Swift’s caption.

"Yeah, that is kind of it. She is the godparent to my daughters," he confirmed, noting that it was sweet of the pop star to announce that publicly. “Not just sweet, that was, like, you could probably quantify a box office based on Taylor just doing something like that," he quipped.

Reynolds and Lively share four kids: daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and son Olin, whom they welcomed in February last year.

The couple has never missed a chance to support the Bad Blood singer on her ongoing Eras Tour. Earlier this fall, their eldest daughter joined them to attend Swift’s concert in New Orleans. In a fan-shared TikTok video, the It Ends with Us actress can be seen walking into the venue with an arm around her daughter.

Another video showed the family vibing to Swift’s hit song Betty from her Folklore album, which includes the names of all Lively-Reynolds kids. The actress was seen filming the pop star as she sang, and her daughter stood before her parents, nodding her head to the music.

This wasn’t the first time James had attended her godmother’s concert. Back in May, the entire family was spotted enjoying her Madrid show.

In the fan videos uploaded on the internet, Lively and her girls were seen jumping up and down while Swift was crooning her hit number, Shake It Off. Later in the show, Swift gave a shoutout before singing Betty. "I have to say that on Folklore, some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez, and Betty," she said from the stage.