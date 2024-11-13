Ryan Reynolds Celebrates Deadpool & Wolverine Home Release With Deleted Footage; See Here

It seems that Deadpool & Wolverine still has plenty of surprises to reveal. Recently, co-lead Ryan Reynolds shared never-before-seen footage to celebrate the film's home release on Disney+.

On his Instagram Stories and X (formerly Twitter), Reynolds posted a scene in which several variants of Deadpool surround him. In this scene, he talks about his best friend in the movie, Peter, played by Rob Delaney.

The sequence in question appears to be the one in which Deadpool and Wolverine fight all the variants of the merc with a mouth from The Void just before the final sequence in which the antiheroes get ready to sacrifice their lives.

In the recently shared footage, Deadpool is seen stating, "My Peter gave me a sense of belonging when no one else would."

However, the character is soon interrupted by a variant who screams, "Get f**." The voice suggests that the harsh words came from Kid Pool.

Soon, other variants jump in, saying even more heartbreaking words such as "Pi** off, Go back to Canada a****, F** off, loser,” and more.

All this happens while Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Delaney’s Peter are in the frame.

Talking about the footage, the actor who made a cameo in Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train mentioned, "This scene was deleted from the film but not my heart. Deadpool & Wolverine is out on @DisneyPlus today," on X.

Deadpool & Wolverine was released in July this year. The only Marvel Studios entry released in 2024 welcomed the mutants into its great and legendary franchise.

While the future of both Deadpool and Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has not been revealed yet, the Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard actor has stated that he is already working on a new project with his close friend Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy, the director of Deadpool and Wolverine.

Meanwhile, get ready to witness the seasoned actor on stage next year. Hugh Jackman revealed back in October that he will be performing live for a 12-show residency at New York's Radio City Music Hall next year.

The Prisoners star will be acting in the musical play From New York With Love.

