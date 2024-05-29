The White Lotus Season 3: Walton Goggins Teases 'Meta' Experience On New Instalment

Following the thrilling finale in season 2, The White Lotus is getting ready for yet another season which is expected to be premiered in 2025. An array of new faces will be appearing in the third season which is rumored to be a "supersized" season. Walton Goggins, whom we know from Fallout and The Righteous Gemstones is among one the new faces. In one interview with the Los Angeles Times, the actor who is currently occupied with filming the popular HBO series sheds light on the experience of filming it, however, he kept mum about any character details or plot. Goggins explains The White Lotus season 3's "very meta" filming process.

Walton Goggins says The White Lotus season 3 is "very meta"

Walton Goggins spoke about The White Lotus season 3's "very meta" filming process. “It’s all very meta on every level,” Goggins told the Los Angeles Times in a recent interview.

The other actor and Goggins guest checking into a hotel while playing characters of guests checking into a hotel and all those unique and strange setups somehow created an immersive and surreal experience for all of them. "We spend all this time together, whether we like it or not, eating breakfast, lunch, and dinner. We work where we stay," Goggins explained.

Since all the cast and crew members are always staying close to one another, they are able to smoothly blend their real-life and fictional lives into their performances. Goggins wrote, "I went to a lot of the places where we're filming now, the same streets and sandy beaches." He also recalled revisiting to many of the filming locations.

Even though nothing much is out about his role or in general what could be the plot, one thing is sure, what he shared about the filming process, it will definitely add fuel to the anticipation. The White Lotus promises another captivating chapter when it returns to HBO with its blend of humor and social commentary set against a backdrop of paradise.

Walton Goggins' journey to success

With a career, spanning over three decades, Walton Goggins is a veteran in both the TV and film industries. With his dedication and talent, he propelled to success from a humble beginning in supporting roles to working alongside figures like Steven Spielberg and Quentin Tarantino.

However, just like any other big name, his road to success was also met with struggles. He recalled the time when he questioned his agent that why things are son difficult but what his agent said was truly a word of inspiration for him. His agent asked him to see the broader picture. "You’re exactly where you’re supposed to be...Just keep your head down, go to work, and keep doing what you’re doing," and that one advice changed his life.

And from then he did not have to look back as multiple doors opened for him and his perseverance paid off. He continued to master the craft of acting. "For me, it's been a constant stream of doors opening," he added.

And then some fine day, he got an unexpected offer for The White Lotus and it was so overwhelming that at first he could not believe what he heard and asked his agent to tell him that one more time. His agent told him, "You just got an offer for ‘The White Lotus,’ and it’s a very good role.” And after that, it was a very emotional moment for him as he cried listening to this. "I started bawling. Crying uncontrollably,” he said.

About The White Lotus season 3

In February 2024, the HBO show's official Instagram account shared a set photo of the idyllic locale announcing that season 3 has started filming in Thailand. The first two seasons were set in Maui and Sicily.

The cast of Season 3 of The White Lotus is confirmed to include Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Lisa, Scott Glenn, Tayme Thapthimthong, Julian Kostov, Christian Friedel, Morgana O'Reilly, Lek Patravadi, and Shalini Peiris. Natasha Rothwell will also be reprising her role as Belinda Lindsey from Season 1 of The White Lotus.

"I can't say anything. I literally can't," Rothwell revealed in an interview late last year. "I will say I've read all of the scripts and people are in for a treat. It's bigger than ever. Buckle up."

The first season of The White Lotus, which debuted in July 2021 received 20 Emmy nominations across 13 categories and won ten trophies, the most wins of any program that year, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

Though plot details are kept secret, creator Mike White said the third season would be a "satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality" and he is also very excited about the content of the upcoming season.

Created, written, and directed by White, The White Lotus is executive produced by White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine.

