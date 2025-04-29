Vedan Andaz Apna Apna Box Office Ground Zero Box Office Housefull 5 Nandamuri Balakrishna Shah Rukh Khan Neil Nitin Mukesh Pawan Kalyan, NBK, Ajith Love and War The Family Man

7 Tamil Horror movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video: Found-footage film Murmur, Pechi, Aranmanai 4, and more

Here’s a curated list of 7 Tamil horror movies you can watch on Amazon Prime Video. Check it out!

By Srijony Das
Published on Apr 29, 2025  |  11:56 AM IST |  14K
7 Tamil Horror movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video
7 Tamil Horror movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video (PC: IMDb)

Tamil horror films enjoy a fan base for more than one reason. While many may agree this genre is not everyone’s cup of tea, these films offer sure-shot entertainment to fans. And not to forget the spine-chilling suspense and scary visuals that shake you to the core.

Well then, here’s a curated list of 7 Tamil horror films you can watch on Amazon Prime Video.

7 Tamil horror movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Murmur

  • Cast: Devraj, Richie Kapoor, Yuvikha Rajendran, Aria Selvaraj, Suganya Shanmugham
  • Director: Hemnath Narayanan
  • Release date: March 7, 2025


Found-footage Tamil horror film Murmur tells the story of a group of paranormal investigators who venture inside a cursed forest to capture real-time footage. However, the next day, they are announced disappeared and police are left with found footage with disturbing paranormal things.

Pechi

  • Cast: Gayathrie Shankar, Bala Saravanan, Preethi Nedumaran, Dev, Magheshwaran
  • Director: Ramachandran B
  • Release date: August 2, 2024


Pechi is about a group of five tourists and their guide who trek inside a haunted forest, disregarding all the warnings. What makes things worse is when they enter inside a restricted section of the forest, prohibited from entry.  

Psycho

  • Cast: Udhayanidhi Stalin, Nithya Menen, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ram, Singampuli 
  • Director: Mysskin
  • Release date: January 24, 2020


Horror-psychological thriller Psycho talks about a radio jockey named Dagini who is kidnapped by a psychopathic killer. Her boyfriend Gautham attempts to rescue her after failing to save her due to her blindness. After a series of whirlwind events, Dagini starts developing sympathy for her kidnapper.

Aranmanai 4

  • Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Sundar C, Santhosh Prathap, Yogi Babu
  • Director: Sundar C
  • Release date: May 3, 2024


Aranmanai 4 focuses on the journey taken by a man to his village, after learning that his sister had died under mysterious circumstances. As he offers to look after her kids, the man triggers a series of spine-chilling supernatural events. 

Tantiram

  • Cast: Srikanth Gurram, Priyanka Sharma, Avinash Yelandur, Srinivasa Murthy
  • Director: Muthyala Meher Deepak
  • Release date: October 13, 2023


Tantiram revolves around a man named Balachandran, who gets married to Alagini to get rid of his bad past. While he turns jovial with a new change in his life, he is caught in the web of jinn, who makes him face horrific consequences.

Nishabdham

  • Cast: R Madhavan, Anushka Shetty, Michael Madsen, Shalini Pandey, Anjali
  • Director: Hemant Madhukar
  • Release date: October 2, 2020


Nishabdham opens to the death of a world-renowned Celio player, and his house is immediately deemed ‘haunted’ by people. While his demise is considered to be caused by supernatural powers, a team of investigators unmask the truth.

Karungaapiyam

  • Cast: Kajal Aggarwal, Regina Cassandra, Janani, Raiza Wilson, Karunakaran
  • Director: Deekay
  • Release date: May 19, 2023


Karungaapiyam revolves around the story of a girl who decides to spend time inside a 100-year-old unkempt library. However, during her stay, she stumbles upon a forbidden novel, which brings up supernatural events at play in real-time.

Credits: Wikipedia, Pinkvilla
About The Author
Srijony Das

Srijony Das is an Entertainment Writer at Pinkvilla.

