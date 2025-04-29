7 Tamil Horror movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video: Found-footage film Murmur, Pechi, Aranmanai 4, and more
Here’s a curated list of 7 Tamil horror movies you can watch on Amazon Prime Video. Check it out!
Tamil horror films enjoy a fan base for more than one reason. While many may agree this genre is not everyone’s cup of tea, these films offer sure-shot entertainment to fans. And not to forget the spine-chilling suspense and scary visuals that shake you to the core.
Well then, here’s a curated list of 7 Tamil horror films you can watch on Amazon Prime Video.
7 Tamil horror movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video
Murmur
- Cast: Devraj, Richie Kapoor, Yuvikha Rajendran, Aria Selvaraj, Suganya Shanmugham
- Director: Hemnath Narayanan
- Release date: March 7, 2025
Found-footage Tamil horror film Murmur tells the story of a group of paranormal investigators who venture inside a cursed forest to capture real-time footage. However, the next day, they are announced disappeared and police are left with found footage with disturbing paranormal things.
Pechi
- Cast: Gayathrie Shankar, Bala Saravanan, Preethi Nedumaran, Dev, Magheshwaran
- Director: Ramachandran B
- Release date: August 2, 2024
Pechi is about a group of five tourists and their guide who trek inside a haunted forest, disregarding all the warnings. What makes things worse is when they enter inside a restricted section of the forest, prohibited from entry.
Psycho
- Cast: Udhayanidhi Stalin, Nithya Menen, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ram, Singampuli
- Director: Mysskin
- Release date: January 24, 2020
Horror-psychological thriller Psycho talks about a radio jockey named Dagini who is kidnapped by a psychopathic killer. Her boyfriend Gautham attempts to rescue her after failing to save her due to her blindness. After a series of whirlwind events, Dagini starts developing sympathy for her kidnapper.
Aranmanai 4
- Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Sundar C, Santhosh Prathap, Yogi Babu
- Director: Sundar C
- Release date: May 3, 2024
Aranmanai 4 focuses on the journey taken by a man to his village, after learning that his sister had died under mysterious circumstances. As he offers to look after her kids, the man triggers a series of spine-chilling supernatural events.
Tantiram
- Cast: Srikanth Gurram, Priyanka Sharma, Avinash Yelandur, Srinivasa Murthy
- Director: Muthyala Meher Deepak
- Release date: October 13, 2023
Tantiram revolves around a man named Balachandran, who gets married to Alagini to get rid of his bad past. While he turns jovial with a new change in his life, he is caught in the web of jinn, who makes him face horrific consequences.
Nishabdham
- Cast: R Madhavan, Anushka Shetty, Michael Madsen, Shalini Pandey, Anjali
- Director: Hemant Madhukar
- Release date: October 2, 2020
Nishabdham opens to the death of a world-renowned Celio player, and his house is immediately deemed ‘haunted’ by people. While his demise is considered to be caused by supernatural powers, a team of investigators unmask the truth.
Karungaapiyam
- Cast: Kajal Aggarwal, Regina Cassandra, Janani, Raiza Wilson, Karunakaran
- Director: Deekay
- Release date: May 19, 2023
Karungaapiyam revolves around the story of a girl who decides to spend time inside a 100-year-old unkempt library. However, during her stay, she stumbles upon a forbidden novel, which brings up supernatural events at play in real-time.
