Throwback: When Ajith Kumar tagged himself as ‘extremely short-tempered’; ‘Live my life according to own terms’

Ajith Kumar was recently honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award. His massive fan base is super elated about him receiving the honor. Now that the actor is in the spotlight, let’s rewind a little bit to when he opened up about his personality. He once shared that he prefers his life far away from publicity and yearns to live it on his own terms.

Advertisement

Ajith Kumar, in one of his rare interviews, had opened up about his observations on life. Despite being an actor, he mentioned a craving to stay absolutely away from publicity.

Moreover, the actor stated that he likes to be brutally honest and never take sides. The Good Bad Ugly actor also revealed that he is quite short-tempered sometimes.

In his words, “If I am not inclined towards anything, I openly say it, that I don’t like it. I don’t know to beat around the bush. I say whatever comes to my mind. There is no hypocrisy. I am as frank as I seem to be. I am extremely short-tempered. Basically, I live my life according to my own terms.”

Fast forward to now, over so many years, Ajith Kumar has indeed stayed true to his words. The actor, who is also passionate about motorsports, has been achieving fame all around. However, his humility and the fact that he stays clear away from any extra spotlight have earned him much reverence from all his fans around the globe.

Advertisement

Recently, Ajith grabbed attention as he was conferred the prestigious Padma Bhushan award for his contribution to Indian cinema. The actor received the honor in Delhi, with his wife Shalini and kids by his side.

In pictures shared by his better half on Instagram, the actor can be seen posing with his family right before the big moment.

Check out the photos here:

On the other hand, his film front has also been a topic of much interest among audiences. Ajith delivered two back-to-back hits with Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. Up next, there has been steady buzz about his next project, acronymed AK67.

The actor is also in the news for a possible collaboration for a film that would be directed by Dhanush.

ALSO READ: Namrata Shirodkar has message for hubby Mahesh Babu as his film Pokiri turns 19