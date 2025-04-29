Will Alia Bhatt and cousin Emraan Hashmi share screen space? Ground Zero actor spills beans

Emraan Hashmi and Alia Bhatt, cousins by relation, are two of the most beloved stars in the Bollywood industry. Despite their individual success, the duo has never shared the screen together, something fans have long hoped to see. If they ever do, it would undoubtedly be an incredible pairing, bringing together two powerhouse performers. Recently, in an interview, Emraan opened up about his admiration for Alia, expressing that he would love to work with her. He praised her and said, "She has grown into a fantastic performer."

In a recent conversation with Screen, Emraan Hashmi expressed his eagerness to work with his cousin Alia Bhatt, stating that he would love to collaborate with her, provided there is the right script and a skilled filmmaker.

Reflecting on Alia's growth over the years, the Ground Zero actor praised her transformation from childhood to now, noting that she has evolved into a fantastic performer. He attributed her success to her inherent talent, which has been honed through years of hard work, resilience, and perseverance.

Earlier, On The Ranveer Show, when Emraan Hashmi was asked to share his perspective on Mahesh Bhatt’s influence on Alia Bhatt’s success, he explained that the previous generation plays a key role in guiding and paving the way for the next.

He mentioned that the next generation tends to be a bit better, with the foundation laid by the earlier generation serving as a stepping stone. Emraan emphasized that the advice and worldview passed down by one's father or ancestors can help in understanding the profession more deeply.

However, he also acknowledged that while having a film industry background can provide an advantage, there are many outsiders without such connections who have achieved great success.

The Jannat actor further mentioned that while Mahesh Bhatt has undoubtedly provided guidance and advice to Alia, she is a star in her own right. He acknowledged that everything the Alpha actress has achieved, she has done through her own talent and hard work.

He added that being an actor is ultimately a solitary journey, where one must perform independently. Emraan noted that while Mahesh Bhatt’s support is valuable, it does not diminish the fact that the success Alia has earned is entirely on her own merit, and there is little anyone, including Bhatt, can do when it comes to the performance aspect of acting.