‘Their Expectations Are Sky High’: Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Talk About Fans’ Expectations From Deadpool & Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman cannot hold their excitement as Deadpool & Wolverine is just a few days away from hitting cinemas. Fans have been highly anticipating the release of the Marvel movie, and the actors in the film have spilled the beans about standing up to the audience’s expectations.

In conversation with Deadline on Monday ahead of the movie’s premiere, both Reynolds and Jackman revealed the fans are looking forward to a cinematic spectacle. The Logan actor further claimed that not only the fans but also the actors, who have done a phenomenal job in the film, have crazy high expectations from the movie.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s comments on audience’s high expectations of Deadpool & Wolverine

While speaking to Deadline at the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, Reynolds and Jackman shared their excitement over the release of the Marvel film. In a conversation with the media portal, Jackman revealed, “I think both of us had such high expectations for the movie.”

He added, “So, yeah, there’s risk because we wanted this to exceed those expectations, and both of these characters mean so much to us. Our friendship is one of the most important things in my life. So, we wanted to be as great as we could be, and thankfully for me, it’s exceeded, everyone.”

Adding to The Wolverine actor’s comments, Reynolds shared that he is proud of what the teams of Deadpool 3 have created and has paid the most attention to the smallest details there could be.

Reynolds said, “Those same tenants could be broadly applied to the audiences of these movies. I mean, their expectations are sky-high. And you can’t just meet them; you have to exceed them, not just in one sequence or broadly, in every moment of the movie.”

He added, “The thing I’m most proud of is every frame of Deadpool & Wolverine is thoughtful in the sense that we spent so much time and so much detail and paid so much attention to the detail in every single moment... and it just pays off.”

Does Ryan Reynolds improvise too much?

According to media reports, Emma Corrin, who is set to make her Marvel debut with Deadpool & Wolverine, revealed that Ryan Reynolds improvises too much on the sets. The actress alleged that she was scared of working with Reynolds.

She said, “Actually, he does so much ad-libbing for his own character.” Corrin continued, “But anything involving anyone else, he offers stuff up. He’s like, ‘Why don’t you try it this way? That was great. What about this? I just had this idea.’ It’s a very ‘yes, and’ mentality.”

Emma Corrin will portray the character of Cassandra Nova, the antagonist. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released in theaters on July 26.

