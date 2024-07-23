Ryan Reynolds Shares Daughter Betty 'Loves' His Deadpool & Wolverine Co-Star Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds recently revealed how his and Blake Lively's daughter Betty 'loves' his co-star Hugh Jackman. Reynolds and Jackman are making headlines for their upcoming superhero movie Deadpool & Wolverine.

The duo have reunited several years after they first teamed up on their 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Over the past few weeks, the actors have been teasing fans on social media and sharing updates about their latest work collaboration while on press tours to promote their project. Read on further to know more details!

Ryan Reynolds reveals how his daughter expresses admiration for Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds arrived at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in New York on Monday, July 22, along with his wife, Blake Lively, and co-star Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy. On the red carpet, Reynolds spoke with People magazine and revealed how his daughter adores Jackman, but in an unusual way.

The Proposal Movie actor quipped, saying, "I don't profess that my kids are perfectly behaved." He added, "My four-year-old Betty sort of loves Hugh, like unconditionally."

He continued, explaining that Betty shows her love for his co-star by playfully attacking him, pretending she has claws like the character Wolverine, saying, "So she attacks him, thinking she has claws and he has a healing factor — which he might."

Ryan Reynolds has been married to Blake Lively since September 9, 2012. The couple has welcomed four adorable kids during their marriage: James, Inez, Betty, and Olin.



Ryan Reynolds reflects on reuniting with Hugh Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine

In an interview with Variety, Ryan Reynolds opened up about his experience teaming up with Hugh Jackman again on the silver screen. He said, "The first time we worked together on X-Men Origins: Wolverine, it’s easy to say we got some things wrong." Reynolds further admitted that the decision to have Deadpool sew up his mouth was an "all-time foolish" note.

However, he said he is "grateful for the experience," noting that Jackman had a "huge influence" on him. The actor added that it was his first time seeing how a movie star "operates" on set, noting that "he was so warm and welcoming. He made it safe to play. He knew every single person’s name."

Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine will be released in theaters on July 26, 2024. Alongside Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, the film features Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.