'There's Nothing That I Regret': Meagan Good Reflects On Her Relationship With Ex-Husband DeVon Franklin

Meagan Good recently opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband, DeVon Franklin. She shared that she will always see Franklin as a "wonderful human being," regardless of their separation. The actress mentioned that despite the disappointments they may have had with each other, she has no regrets about her marriage with him. Read on further to know more details.



Meagan Good reflects on her relationship with DeVon Franklin

In a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine, Meagan Good talked about her former husband, DeVon Franklin, and their past relationship. The actress mentioned that despite their sudden split, she'll always see him as a "beautiful human."

Good explained that when she says "regardless," she means it's not because he did anything wrong but that despite their marriage ending and the disappointments, she still sees him positively. The Intruder actress then remarked, "There's nothing that I regret about my marriage," adding that she even has nothing that she "regrets" about the person she married.

ALSO READ: Meagan Good Reflects On Her Character In Upcoming Amazon Prime Film Divorce In The Black, Tyler Perry Takes Director’s Chair

She said she's "thankful" for her marriage because it helped her "grow" and for what they did for each other, and she feels grateful for their time together. The actress concluded, "When he finds his person, I'm going to be happy for him, and I want that for him."

Advertisement

Meagan Good was married to DeVon Franklin for nearly a decade. However, their marriage crumbled, and the pair announced their divorce in December 2021.

Meagan Good opened up about her and Jonathan Majors's romantic affair

During her candid conversation with the outlet, Meagan Good also recalled how she met her current reported boyfriend, Jonathan Majors. Good shared that they felt an "instant chemistry" when they met at a party.

The outlet noted that the actress said when they later decided to become a couple, Majors had "tried to encourage [her] not to be with him," noting as he reportedly faced misdemeanor charges of domestic assault due to an incident involving his ex-girlfriend. She said they've mostly stayed inside this "bubble," mentioning that even with everything happening around them, "this is the happiest I’ve been in a long time."

Meanwhile, Meagan Good's latest film, Divorce in the Black, is now available to stream on Prime Video.