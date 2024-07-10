Meagan Good Reflects On Her Character In Upcoming Amazon Prime Film Divorce In The Black, Tyler Perry Takes Director’s Chair

Meagan Good has been roped in to play the character of a battered wife and a divorcee in the upcoming Prime Video movie Divorce in the Black. Tyler Perry has served as the writer-director of the show. Good’s role in the film comes following her real-life divorce from DeVon Franklin in 2021. Since then, the actress has been snapped up with Marvel actor Jonathan Majors.

Good stood by her boyfriend during his difficult times, as Majors was found guilty in two cases of assault. The duo went public with their relationship around the same time as Major’s court hearing commenced.

What did Meagan Good say about her character in Divorce in the Black?

In a conversation with People Magazine, the Hollywood star claimed that the character she would be playing onscreen has been somewhat similar to her real life. Speaking of taking on a dark role in the film, the actress shared that she would not want to regret any decision in life and, hence, takes up every opportunity that comes along.

Good revealed, “I’m going to take this part of my life, and I’m going to make it wonderful. She further added, “Every single part of my life is going to matter, and I’m not going to regret things. However old I make it, I want to look back and be like, ‘Yeah, I did that.’”

The Harlem actress, moreover, spoke about her ex-husband, whom she claims is a “wonderful person,’ unlike her onscreen husband in the film. Good revealed that abuse was never involved in her marriage with Franklin. “But I do understand the devastation of divorce. There’s this complete grief, then denial, then eventual acceptance.”

Another thing common between Good’s life in the movie and her off-screen life is that both anticipate falling in love again.

Meagan Good comments on her relationship with Jonathan Majors

Meagan Good believes in giving a second chance to love, whether in a film or her personal life. The actress has publicly acknowledged her relationship with Majors, despite his ex-girlfriend Emma Duncan accusing him of assault.

In her chats with the entertainment portal, Good shared that she, in no state, accepts or supports domestic violence. The Day Shift star said, “I understand the comparison, but what I can say is that I don’t condone domestic violence at all. And I just have to leave it there.”

As for the film, where the actress plays a victim of the abuse, Good claimed, "I don't look at it as a movie about domestic violence, but I do think that that is something important that's highlighted in it. I hope women who do see that feel empowered in that."

Divorce in the Black will be available to stream on Prime Video starting July 11.

