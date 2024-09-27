American Music Awards' 50th Anniversary Special: Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Green Day And All Stars Set To Attend

The American Music Awards (AMAs) will celebrate its 50th anniversary by going international with a spectacle of performances by well-known singers such as Mariah Carey, Green Day, Jennifer Lopez, Brad Paisley, Chaka Khan, Gladys Knight, Jennifer Hudson, RAYE, Kane Brown, and K- pop group Stray Kids.

Unlike the usual award ceremonies, this tribute will be the exhibition of fifty years of achievement in AMA's history through featuring outstanding performances that have contributed positively to American Music over the years.

CBS and Dick Clark Productions announced the special event on September 26, 2024, which will take place on October 6. The two-hour special event is set to include appearances from Carrie Underwood, Jimmy Kimmel, and more.

As per CBS, the special will be "an evening celebrating half a century of groundbreaking music, iconic moments, unforgettable performances, and rich pop culture history."

The show aims to commemorate the memorable moments in music history over a span of 50 years, with each performer paying tribute to the greats who have previously won the award at the AMA. As an example, Mariah Carey is going to perform the songs from The Emancipation of Mimi in commemoration of her album’s 20th anniversary. Jennifer Hudson will honor Whitney Houston.

Brad Paisley will take center stage to pay respect to the late country music legend Charley Pride. Chaka Khan, in her performance, will honor women’s achievements with her song I’m Every Woman, which was released almost 50 years ago.

Green Day, the rock group will present a performance of their hit track Dilemma, demonstrating the contribution made by rock music to the history of music. RAYE will commence with a performance of It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World as a tribute to James Brown, while K-pop group Stray Kids is set to honor the legacy of boybands.

CBS also added in their press release that the special will include "exclusive never-before-seen footage from DCP’s extensive archives, highlighting iconic moments that have defined the awards show and shaped pop culture" alongside legendary performances and more.

The 50th Anniversary Special of American Music Awards on CBS will be aired live on October 6th at 8 ET/5PT and can be streamed on Paramount+. Furthermore, the regular AMA ceremony will take place in May 2025.

