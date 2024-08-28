TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to death.

Mariah Carey recently revealed that over the weekend, her sister Alison and mother Patricia passed away on the same day. The pop singer did not reveal the cause of their death as well as when exactly they passed away.

Carey who established herself as one of pop music’s leading stars did not have a great relationship with her mom but the singer says she found solace in reframing it over the years.

The 55-year-old pop/R&B singer spoke about how their relationship gave her so much pain and confusion in her 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey. "For my sanity and peace of mind, my therapist encouraged me to literally rename and reframe my family.

The actress added, "To me, my mother became Pat, my ex-brother Morgan, and my ex-sister Alison. I had to give up on the dream that they would miraculously grow up to be my big sister, brother, and mother."

Mariah's mother, a Juilliard-trained opera singer and vocal coach, appeared envious as the pop star concentrated on her musical ability, which turned into a diversion from her challenging home situation. She wrote, "Success often brings with it jealously professionally ffrom those you love, but it hurts much more when that envy is vented by your mother at such a young age."

The Billboard Music Award winner described their complicated relationship as a thorny rope made of pride, suffering, guilt, thankfulness, jealousy, adoration, and disappointment.

Mariah even dedicated her memoir to her children, her mother, and her ancestors, showing that she reserved some room in her heart for Patricia despite their differences.

Carey's relationship with her parents, Patricia and Alfred Roy Carey, has seen many highs and lows.Patricia Carey was a vocal coach and opera singer with training from Juilliard. She was formerly married to Alfred Roy Carey who was half Black and half Venezuelan.

She gave birth to two daughters, Alison and Mariah, and one boy, Morgan Carey. In2002, Alfred Roy Carey passed away. The Grammy winner wrote a memoir in which she detailed her tough connection with her family, her early years, her experiences of severe neglect, and her struggles to come to terms with her mixed-race identity

