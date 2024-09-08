'She Don’t Want Me': Nick Cannon Admits He Did 'Crazy' Things During Marriage to Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon isn't a saint, and he admits it. The popular actor, comedian, and media personality at the Fox Fall Press Day reacted to his comment that he would "absolutely" get back together with his ex, Mariah Carey, with whom he shares 13-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

The couple was married for six years before separating in 2014. Cannon humorously acknowledged, "Yeah, she don’t want me. She’s moved on from my crazy antics." He told E! News in August that he hoped he and Mariah could give their relationship a second chance. He also added that he believes they belong together and it would be "stupid" if they didn’t eventually reconcile.

The duo has been co-parenting their two children since their split. Nick Cannon, aside from Mariah, has nine other children with five different women. He shares twins, Zillion and Zion, and daughter, Beautiful, with Abby De La Rosa. Brittany Bell is the mother of Golden, Powerful, and Rise. Lanisha Cole and Bre Tiesi each have one child with Cannon: Onyx and Legendary, respectively.

Additionally, Cannon has a daughter, Halo, with Alyssa Scott. Sadly, Cannon and Scott’s son, Zen, passed away in 2021. Despite admitting his flaws as a partner, Cannon has previously shared with PEOPLE that he believes he is a devoted father.

"As long as you put the kids first and remove ego, you can do anything," he added, according to Page Six.

Back in 2020, Mariah Carey opened up about her divorce in her memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey. She revealed that her marriage to Nick Cannon took a turn for the worse after the couple welcomed their twins in 2011. They struggled to balance their demanding careers as working parents while managing the responsibilities of raising children and maintaining a household.

The singer also confessed that their marriage "could have worked out," but ultimately, it was their differing personalities that made them incompatible, as stated by StyleCaster. Despite the end of their marriage, Carey emphasized that their priority is now their children, and they remain committed to co-parenting and putting family first.

Carey also shared that she "felt safe" with Cannon, which was particularly meaningful given her previous marriage to Tommy Mottola, whom she described as controlling.

Interestingly, Carey admitted that she had no intentions of becoming a mother when she first met Cannon. However, love changed her perspective, and she ultimately decided to embrace motherhood.

