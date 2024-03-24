Nine Instances When Royal Family Underwent Health Crisis And How They Broke This News To Public

Disclaimer: Following article has mention of terminal illness’ and death

The Royal family has been creating news since 2023! It all started with King Charles’ prostate surgery and then went on to Kate Middleton’s mysterious surgery. While no reports on Kate Middleton’s present health was shared, rumors emerged when the 42-year-old was seen at the Windsor farm market. With Kate Middleton’s Cancer diagnosis, everyone is in shock. This comes shortly after King Charles III Cancer diagnosis and this proves that there are various instances when health has gotten the Royalty in news. What are those nine instances, find out?

Kate Middleton gets diagnosed with Cancer:

The Princess of Wales posted a personal video on Instagram, dated March 22, 2024 where she revealed her Cancer. Kate Middleton began, "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," and added, "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment." The family has been undergoing this shock, and are trying their best to manage this privately. Kate has asked the public to give them time.

King Charles gets diagnosed with Cancer:

Just a month before Kate Middleton came out with her Cancer diagnosis, King Charles, was diagnosed with an unidentified form of Cancer. He already had an enlarged prostate surgery in January 2024. The Buckingham Palace issued a statement on February 5 2024 that said, “During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.” The statement added further, "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.” In a recent interview Queen Camilla confirmed that the King is undergoing treatment and is completely fine.

Sarah Furguson gets Skin Cancer:

Sarah Furguson had Breast Cancer, but after beating that she was diagnosed with Skin Cancer. The Duchess of York issued a statement via her representative that said, “Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma.” While reconstructive surgeries for mastectomy are still underway, the moles on her skin are cancerous. The representative added, “She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, color and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma."

Meghan Markle battles a bad mental health:

Meghan Markle opened up on the Oprah Winfrey show about her mental health. The Duchess of Sussex said, "I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn't say it, then I would do it.” She also added, "I just didn't want to be alive anymore. That was a clear and real and frightening and constant thought.” Prince Harry’s wife also added, "And that's I think so important for people to remember, is you have no idea what's going on for someone behind closed doors. No idea," she added later in the interview. "Even the people that smile and shine the brightest lights. You need to have compassion for what it actually potentially going on." There have been no further updates on her mental health, since.

Queen Elizabeth faces multiple health issues:

Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96 in 2022. She had many health issues due to her old age. She had weak legs that hindered her walking and facilitated her walking with a stick. She even missed the Remembrance Day ceremony in November due to a strained back. She also had Covid-19 during Christmas. Covid got her feeling “very tired and exhausted.”

Prince Philip faces health issues:

Prince Philip died before his 100th birthday. The Duke of Edinburgh had a “pre-existing condition” and also met with a car accident in 2019. He had also been “treated for an infection” for which he spent 28 days in the hospital. There was also an operation for a “pre-existing heart condition.” However, post recovery Prince Philip died “peacefully” on April 9.

Princess Margaret undergoes lung operation:

Princess Margaret is called the “rebel” as she breaks rules and is an avid smoker and drinker. She underwent an operation to have a part of her lung removed. She also underwent a surgery in 1993 for pneumonia. Princess Margaret had two strokes, one in 1998 and the other in 2002. She died shortly after at the age of 71.

Princess Diana has Bulimia:

Princess Diana had a strained relationship with Prince Charles. She underwent postpartum depression and bulimia-an eating disorder. Princess Diana revealed to Martin Bashir in the BBC 1 Panorama interview that, "[I had] rampant bulimia, if you can have rampant bulimia, and just a feeling of being no good at anything and being useless and hopeless and failed in every direction.” She also added, "It was a symptom of what was going on in my marriage. I was crying out for help, but giving the wrong signals, and people were using my bulimia as a coat on a hanger. They decided that was the problem: Diana was unstable," and went on to say, "The cause was the situation where my husband and I had to keep everything together because we didn't want to disappoint the public, and yet obviously there was a lot of anxiety going on within our four walls.”

King George VI has lung Cancer:

King George had Cancer in 1951 and hid it from the monarch also very well. He underwent a procedure called pneumonectomy (removal of the lung) after which he felt ill due to “structural abnormalities.” Due to this he died suddenly due to “coronary thrombosis”a vascular disease as per The Telegraph. But people believe that Lung Cancer was the reason.

