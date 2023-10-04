'This has 9, Jimmy': When Ryan Gosling opened up about action-packed The Gray Man that had 'sneak action'

Ryan Gosling was caught in a conversation about the mind-bending action scenes in his movie The Gray Man with Jimmy Fallon, in an episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Hailed by the Russo Brothers, The Gray Man had a promising cast that starred Gosling along with Ana De Armas, Chris Evans, and Dhanush.

Ryan Gosling spoke about the grueling action scenes in The Gray Man

Referring to the action scenes in the movie, Kimmel asked, “Dude, talk about your action on top of action on top of action. And then more action.” Gosling responded by saying, “Do you know that in most films there’s like four to five action moments, big action moments? This has nine, Jimmy. That’s four and five. We packed the action.”

Kimmel also asked what the movie was about and what people should expect other than action and fun. To this Ryan hilariously stated, “It starts with action. Then you find out this character, they pull him out of prison to be a spy. But he doesn’t want to be a spy, Jimmy. He’d rather be at home watching Netflix, like the rest of us. But he can’t. He has to. They’re forcing him to do it. The only way out is… more action.”

Ryan Gosling shared his thoughts on his love for action movies

The Notebook actor continued to add, “Amazing cast, amazing characters and then we close it out with so much action.”

In a 2022 interview with Collider, Ryan Gosling spoke about his love for action movies. He shared, “This is sort of where it started for me. I always wanted to make an action movie. It was my first love. It made me want to make movies. It took me a long time to get here. Obviously, there's a lot of great ones, a lot of great action characters, so it took a while to sort of find the right one, the right team. But when I read this, I knew this was it. Not only just because of the Russos...If you think you love action movies, they love them more. They've spent the last decade making them and just doing an amazing job. But also I thought this character was really interesting.”

The actor is all set to star next in The Fall Guy, a movie that will be released theatrically next year.

ALSO READ: ‘I need to keep an eye…’: When Ryan Gosling spoke about his life with Eva Mendes and his two kids Esmeralda and Amada during ‘quarantine’