THIS Jonas Brother Has A Cameo In You’re Cordially Invited;Find Out

It appears that the new film, You’re Cordially Invited, doesn't only star an exciting pair—Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell—but also features Nick Jonas in a very special and entertaining cameo role.

In the movie, the singer portrayed the role of a young pastor named Luther, whose charming personality will sweep you off of your feet. Witherspoon’s character hires him to marry her sister, Neve (played by Meredith Hagner).

In the newly released venture, the Levae Before You Love Me singer’s character appears to be someone who has self-importance and has “chill vibes," per Decider.

In his short cameo, he does not disappoint us. Jonas proceeded to sing the Creed song, With Arms Wide Open, which was originally released in 1999. Although he sang only a few lines, the singer made sure to ace his performance.

Before he could even finish his performance, the dock (where the ceremony takes place) ends up collapsing into a lake. Joanas’ character, who is all soaked in water, gets off the venue, complaining that he did not get to sing his second song.

For the unversed, in the movie, Ferrell, who is a single partner to his only daughter, desires to give her a flawless wedding. But the problems are created when the venue is double booked by Reese Witherspoon’s character, who wants to give her sister the wedding that is perfect.

Both lead characters come to an agreement to share the venue and this creates situations that are filled with twists and turns.

This exciting venture, You’re Cordially Invited, was released on January 30, 2025. You can catch it online, as it is available to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.