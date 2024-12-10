Throwback: Chris Evans Reveals Why He Returned to His Hometown After Endgame Amid Doomsday Return Rumors

After playing a bully in many movies, the role of Captain America gave Chris Evans a fresh start, bringing him a never-before-seen character that he carried for years. After completing his contract with Marvel Studios in Avengers: Endgame (2019), the Not Another Teen Movie actor returned to his hometown.

In a September 2023 interview with GQ, Evans shared why he chose to go back to the town where he grew up.

While the first reason was his “Pavlovian anxiety,” Evans added that the place takes him back to a sweet time.

According to Chris Evans, his hometown in Massachusetts “takes me back to a place when life was not just simpler—that’s too reductive—but to a time where I was more pure, I guess.”

The actor from Scott Pilgrim vs. the World explained that this is the place where his ego and “insecurities weren’t such a dominant force that I had to push against.”

Being home right outside Boston, Evans gets time to think.

While he might have been on a break after filming Avengers: Endgame, the actor is set to appear again in the next Avengers entry, Avengers: Doomsday.

According to the latest report by The Wrap, Evans is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the film that also stars his co-star Robert Downey Jr.

Just as the Sherlock Holmes star has a different role in the movie, playing Doctor Doom, the exact role of Chris Evans and the extent of his character might be different from Captain America, as they have been kept under wraps.

Evans recently made an appearance in the MCU in Deadpool & Wolverine but reprised the role of Johnny Storm, a member of the Fantastic Four.

