Gladiator II NEW TRAILER: How Is Lucius And Maximus Connected? Watch To Find Out Major Reveal

Prepare yourself to welcome an epic tale of Gladiators. The latest trailer of Gladiator II shocked everyone and yet gave a sense of power as the audience got to watch Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, and others in action.

A lot more is still to be revealed, which we will only see in theaters, but what surprised everyone in this new footage was that Lucius—the young nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus we all saw in the original movie—is the son of Maximus.

While Paul Mescal plays the grown-up and adult Lucius, whose mother is none other than Connie Nielsen reprising her role as Lucila, we see him fight great battles and maybe even war.

While we are already amazed by the strategies of war and blood-bathing action, we hear Lucila telling Lucius, “Take your father’s strength. His name was Maximus. And I see him in you.”

In addition, this time the movie will have more than just one battleground for the gladiators. Unlike the first entry, the film holds even more thrill as the “prisoners of war” will have to face wild baboons and rhinos and will have to row boats as well to fight their opponents and make them fall into the waters filled with sharks.

Along with the paid and enjoyed fights, which are a source of entertainment for the people of Rome, the movie surely will have a few great wars, as the trailer even shows catapults being used, huge walls being blown, and Pedro Pascal as the general of Rome.

It looks like although he is hated by Paul Mescal’s character, he shares a close bond with his mother, Lucila, and will try to help Lucius. From what can be assumed from the recently released trailer, it won't be the general of Rome as the antagonist of the film, but the twin emperors of Rome.

Per Variety, Pedro Pascal will be playing the role of Marcus Acacius, who was trained under the command of Maximus and is a general of Rome. Joining him are Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn, and Fred Hechinger in Gladiator II.

While Washington will be portraying the character Macrinus, who is one of the wealthiest people in Rome and also the one who buys gladiators for his own entertainment, Quinn and Hechinger will be the twin emperors of Rome.

With all of that, Ridley Scott is helming the film again with plans to bring the “biggest action sequence” to the screens.

Watch the huge battles and the warriors drenched in sweat and blood as Gladiator II will be released on November 22, this year.

