Throwback: Revisit When Adele Asked The Now-President Elect Donald Trump To Not Play Her Music In His Rallies

Donald Trump had used Adele’s songs in his election campaigns back in 2016. While others would have been ecstatic over the mention by the now-president, Adele was not impressed.

Following the election campaign, the musician publicly requested the Republican candidate to stop using her music for political purposes.

During his rally in Oklohoma back in the day, Trump and his candidates were seen enjoying Rolling in the Deep track by the singer, and later, during his rally in Ohio, the politician played Skyfall.

During her conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the musician clarified that she did not approve of her songs to be played at the political rallies. A representative of the musician also stated in the media domain, “Adele has not given permission for her music to be used for any political campaigning.”

Apart from Adele, other musicians, including Steven Tyler, Neil Young, and Michael Stipe, too, asked the politicians to not use any of their music in order to gain votes from the citizens.

After the pictures and videos from the rallies were dropped on social media, fans couldn’t stop themselves from providing their views in the comment box.

One of the fans wrote, "I can't believe Donald Trump got to walk right into the Adele concert and I'm still waiting in line to have @Adele fix it.” Another user shared, "Don't suppose he asked for her endorsement. Hopefully she's objected.”

A follower of the singer also dropped a comment stating, "I think she's cringing as much as we are ... wish he would drown in the deep. The bigot."

However, Trump did not react to Adele denying him to play her music in the rallies. As of 2024, the Republican candidate won the presidential elections and is set to take the seat as the 47th President of the United States.

