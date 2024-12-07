Throwback: When Ariana Grande Opened Up About Health Struggles During 2019 Sweetener Tour

In a heartfelt moment from 2019, Ariana Grande revealed her struggles with a debilitating sinus infection that forced her to consider canceling some of her Sweetener tour dates. The singer, 26 at the time, opened up to fans on Instagram, expressing her pain and frustration.

Grande took to Instagram Stories in November 2019 to share an emotional health update. She explained how her condition had worsened, saying, "I woke up kind of 10 times worse, and it hurts so bad to swallow. I'm not really sure what's going on. But, I, unfortunately, don't think I will be able to push through tonight."

Apologizing to her fans, the Thank U, Next star promised full refunds for canceled shows and expressed her devastation. "I am so sad and sorry. I'm so upset, but of course, obviously, you will be refunded," she said. "Thank you for understanding and sending love... I will keep you posted as soon as I know what is going on with my body."

On Twitter, Grande shared her gratitude for her fans' unwavering support. "Crying. I can't tell u how much I love and appreciate u all," she wrote. "Thank u for your kindness and love. Wish I were with u today more than anything."

Earlier that weekend, the God Is a Woman singer revealed that she had been feeling unwell for over three weeks. "I'm scared that I might have to cancel some things... I don't know what's happening with my body, and I'm really disappointed and freaked out about why I can't get better," she admitted.

Looking back at Ariana Grande's 2019 health struggles reminds us of the pressures artists face while balancing their well-being with their careers. Her transparency about her challenges resonated deeply with fans, showcasing her vulnerability and gratitude for their love and support.

