Throwback: When Britney Spears Revealed She Had A Girl Crush On Taylor Swift

Britney Spears and Taylor Swift are two of the most renowned music legends. Both women have made their mark on the industry, and their journeys have intertwined in meaningful ways. But do you know how they met for the very first time? They first met when Spears was at the peak of her career and Swift was going to start hers’.

Once, on social media shared about her love and admiration for Taylor Swift. She also disclosed that she has a GIRL CRUSH on her. Spears opened up about her first meeting with Swift two decades ago. With her post, she highlighted the great impact Swift’s music has on the industry. Let’s dive into the details of this post and see where are they now.

A memorable meeting on the Oops tour

In her Instagram post, Britney Spears shared side-by-side photos with Taylor Swift from 2003 and 2008. These images show the two artists during different stages of their careers. Check out the post:

Britney Spears shared a special memory from her Oops Tour, a time when she was at the peak of her career. She recalled how a young Taylor Swift came to meet her, eager to sing for the pop star. She mentioned in the post, “There was a knock, and then he [her manager] said, ‘I have a girl named Taylor who wants to come in and sing for you.”

Spears was blown away by Swift’s talent

As Swift entered the room, she performed a beautiful song with her guitar. Britney was blown away by her talent. “I was like wow wow she’s unbelievable,” Britney added. This first meeting showcased Swift’s impressive skills and hinted at her bright future in the music industry.

After that day, the two stars took a picture together, which later became a treasured memory. S pears affectionately described Swift as "the most iconic pop woman of our generation.” Britney also shared her excitement about seeing Taylor perform in stadiums. She said, “Kinda cool she plays stadiums, and I prefer her videos over movies any day. She's stunning!!! Girl crush.” And, that’s how she revealed that she has a girl crush on Swift.

Taylor’s incredible success

Last year has been a fantastic year for Taylor Swift. She has not only entered the billionaire club but has also received recognition as Apple Music's Artist of the Year. Her Eras Tour has been a massive success. It allows her to perform at different locations and let the world enjoy her music.

Taylor Swift made history at the Grammys in February 2024 by winning Album of the Year for the fourth time. This makes her the artist with the most wins in this category! She won against other nominees like Jon Batiste, Boy Genius, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monáe, Olivia Rodrigo, and SZA.

Britney released her memoir

While Taylor enjoys her success, Britney has faced a challenging year. She recently announced her divorce from her husband Sam Asghari and released her memoir, The Woman in Me, where she opened up about her struggles and past experiences. Despite the tough times, Britney’s love for her craft remains the same.

After her conservatorship ended, she is now healing, and trying to make a stronger bond with her children. In the same post where she praised Taylor, Britney also shared a personal message to her mother, expressing her feelings about some dolls from her childhood.

Other celebrities also love Swift’s music

Britney isn’t the only one celebrating Taylor’s talent. Other celebrities have also expressed their love for the pop star. Reese Witherspoon, for example, praised Taylor’s performance during her Eras Tour. Moreover, Jennifer Garner also loved Swift’s music and energy.

Swift is currently touring internationally. She has performances lined up in major NFL stadiums through December 2024.

