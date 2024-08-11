Britney Spears Gives New Spin To Her Iconic 2002 Gown Days After Blake Lively Wears Dress At It Ends With Us Premiere

It appears that Blake Lively donning the Britney Spears embellished Versace gown during It Ends With Us premiere made the pop star nostalgic! We are saying this because Britney took us back to the early 2000s fashion.

On August 6 (Tuesday), Lively grabbed everyone’s attention, Spears seemingly being one of them, as she wore the singer’s 2002 dress during the premiere. She confirmed to People magazine that the dress was in fact the original that the singer donned and not the duplicate.

On August 10, the Gimme More vocalist took to her Instagram proudly modeled in front of the camera while wearing a beautiful dress. The dress looked a bit similar to the iconic dress Versace, except it was a short dress and was heavily embellished with a slit on one side.

Along with that, it was not a one-shoulder dress but the opposite of it. It did give us the classic early 2000’s vibe. Spears complemented the dress with dainty jewelry and nude heels. She kept her hair down and showed off her dress.

As per the publication, the songstress had initially captioned the video with, “UPDATED VERSION OF MY 2002 VERSACE DRESS !!!” She continued, “I LIKE IT WAY BETTER,” adding, “SHOWS MY LEGS !!!.”

While talking about the iconic dress, the Age of Adeline actress told the outlet that the dress should have been in, “the Smithsonian or the Met,” but she felt “lucky” as she donned it. The dress was a seemingly great choice for the film’s premiere as it complimented the aesthetic of Lively’s character in the movie.

The Green Lantern star later took to her Instagram stories to post about the dress and also elaborate on the pop star. She wrote, “Today's mood. The ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories.”

The Gossip Girl alum added, “Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment, or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work.”

She thanked the singer for being an example and for, “contribution to women telling their stories.” The highly anticipated film, It Ends With Us released on August 9 and the cast’s pictures from the premiere instantly went viral.

The movie is the adaptation of the novel of the same name, written by Collen Hoover. The movie stars Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, Brendon Sklenar, Isabela Ferrer, Alex Neustaedter, Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, and many more.

