‘I Just Feel So Incredibly Welcomed’: Taylor Swift Gives A Shout-out To Fans Who Set Their Tents Outside Her Munich Show Venue

At this point, no other fanbase can beat the love Swifties show for Taylor Swift. The clear and recent testament to that is her fans setting up camps outside her Munich Eras Tour venue just so they could catch a glimpse of her.

The songstress, during her concert, acknowledged the efforts made by her fans. She made sure to mention them during the show. Read ahead to know what Taylor said to the fans who were outside the venue.

Taylor Swift gives a shout-out to her fans

As per People, Swift graced the stage at the Olympiastadion for her first two concerts in the German city on Saturday (July 27).

There were thousands of fans who had set their camps outside and received a shoutout from the global pop star. It is to be noted that all the tents were very vibrant in colors which seemingly helped grab the singers’s attention. They were set in the hills of Olympiapark and on the banks of the Nymphenburg Canal.

As per the outlet, there are many videos shared of the Wildest Dreams vocalist, where we can see her giving a shoutout to her fans outside of the venue.

She acknowledged, “We've got people in a park outside the stadium, thousands of people listening from out there!” The sonstress added, “I just feel so incredibly welcomed, and we're gonna spend all night trying to make it up to you.”

Advertisement

🚨| Taylor Swift acknowledging the insane crowd of people on the hill outside the stadium at today's show in Munich, Germany! #MunichTSTheErasTour



"We have people in a park outside the stadium, thousands of people listening from out there!" pic.twitter.com/s8LZxYrsxA — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) July 27, 2024

The performer, as always wowed the audience with a guitar performance, playing Fresh Out Of Summer on the instrument. This was one of her surprise hits from the Eras Tour, and she mixed it with her 1989 smash song You Are In Love.

The global sensation then moved to grace the piano with Ivy and Call It What You Want. Before starting her performance with the track, she said, “Sometimes you just don't hit the right note.”

More about Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Germany

Before her performance in Munich, Swift performed two shows in Hamburg on Tuesday (July 23) and Wednesday (July 24), which is when she was met with the rainy climate.

The singer did not forget to mention this experience on her Instagram handle. She captioned, “Hamburg!! I loved those crowds so so so much," further adding, "AND we got a rain show night one, unlocking Fuzzy Hair Me for the evening.”

Advertisement

Many fans appreciated and shared their love for her in the comments section of the post. See the post below.

After her shows in Munich, the songstress will perform in Warsaw, Poland in early August. This world tour will end with her shows in London, according to the publication.

ALSO READ: How Is Travis Kelce Related to TikTok Star Madeline Hope? All You Need to Know