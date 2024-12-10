Throwback: When Chris Evans Revealed Robert Downey Jr. Has Always Been in His 'Corner'; See the Duo Set to Appear in Doomsday Together

It's a fact that many actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe share a deep friendship bond and the audience loves seeing that, especially the one that Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. share.

The pair have never been shy while expressing the love they have for one another and how can one forget a similar instance from 2022? When Evans conversed with ET Canada while promoting his film titled The Gray Man, he also spoke about Downey with the outlet.

He told the publication, “It may seem like a broken record at this point, but Robert Downey Jr. has always been in my corner. He’s been there from the time in my career when I was still feeling things out, trying to take on a big role.” The Gifted star said that Downey was someone whom he had always looked up to and who better one could ask for?

Marvel fans surely miss seeing the power-packed duo portraying their own respective roles (Captain America and Iron Man). But it's time for the fans to rejoice again as they will repeatedly get to see the duo grace the screen together in a Marvel venture.

According to The Wrap’s article (published on December 9), Evans and Downey will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, which will star the Sherlock Holmes star as Dr. Doom. As of now, the Knives Out actor’s extent of involvement and his role in the project are not known. Nevertheless, it will still be a pleasure seeing both the stars appear together onscreen.

Since their departure from playing the Marvel roles that they are globally known for, both actors have taken up other ventures and are expanding the horizon of their impressive career trajectory.

People truly did not expect to see Evans in Deadpool & Wolverine but they surely liked it. Downey’s latest venture was in 2023, released Oppenheimer, which earned him an Academy Award.

