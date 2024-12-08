Throwback: When Emily Blunt Revealed The Office Fans Ask John Krasinski THIS When She's With Him

Even though The Office ended over a decade ago, the love for Jim and Pam, played by John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer, is still strong among fans. In an appearance on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, Emily Blunt, Krasinski’s wife, shared how she often faces unexpected reactions when out with her husband.

Fans of The Office are still so attached to Jim and Pam's on-screen relationship that they sometimes show their disappointment when they see Blunt instead of Fischer. Blunt opened up about the constant reminders of the iconic Jim and Pam pairing. She revealed that fans sometimes shout out things like, “I wish you were with Pam!” whenever she’s seen out with Krasinski.

“Do you know how many people still yell out, ‘I wish you were with Pam!’ like when I'm walking next to him?” Blunt said, laughing. “Where's Pam? I'm like, ‘She's not here!’”

Despite the connection fans feel with the on-screen couple, Blunt and Fischer are actually close friends. When asked if she had met Fischer, Blunt shared, “She's the best. She's one of our dearest friends. We love Jenna.”

Fischer, who played Pam, has previously spoken about the confusion fans often have about her relationship with Krasinski. In 2020, she admitted it’s hard for people to understand that their on-screen chemistry wasn’t reflective of real-life romance.

Advertisement

In an interview for An Oral History of The Office, Fischer revealed that it’s difficult to explain to fans that she and Krasinski aren’t actually a couple. She said that people don't know she and John are not a couple in real life. She added, "They don’t understand it."

For Fischer, explaining this to fans felt like breaking a hard truth. She added that it’s a little bit like telling kids there’s no Santa. The on-screen couple’s journey from flirtation to marriage, children, and eventual relocation to Austin, Texas, made The Office fans feel like they were part of their love story.

In a previous interview, Fischer acknowledged the real chemistry between her and Krasinski. "Oh, John and I have real chemistry," she confessed, adding that there was a part of her that was Pam and a part of him that was Jim.

However, Krasinski clarified that Fischer’s comments were misunderstood. He told The Daily Beast that it was wildly misquoted or taken out of context. He explained that Fischer was likely commenting on the genuine acting connection that made Jim and Pam’s relationship so believable to viewers.

Advertisement

Krasinski and Blunt have been married since 2010, while Fischer also tied the knot to Lee Kirk the same year. Before marrying Kirk, Fischer was previously married to filmmaker James Gunn from 2000 to 2008.

Despite the love fans have for Jim and Pam, both Krasinski and Blunt seem to have no trouble handling the attention they get from The Office fans. Blunt’s candid stories about fan reactions show just how lasting the impact of The Office has been on its audience, long after the series finale aired in 2013.

ALSO READ: Severance Season 2 Trailer: The Lumon Four Become Superstars As New Faces Of Severance Reform