Severance Season 2 Trailer: The Lumon Four Become Superstars As New Faces Of Severance Reform

The wait is almost over! Apple TV+ has revealed the first trailer for Severance Season 2, which is set to premiere on January 17, 2025. After nearly three years since the first season concluded, fans are finally getting a glimpse of what’s to come. The new trailer promises a fresh direction for the series, teasing exciting developments for the show’s main characters.

In Season 2, the Lumon Four, Mark (Adam Scott), Helly (Britt Lower), Irving (John Turturro), and Dylan (Zach Cherry), are no longer being punished for their actions.

In fact, they have become the new faces of severance reform, a concept introduced in the first season. Instead of hiding from their past, they are treated like celebrities. As Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) says in the trailer, they are now at the forefront of a movement that aims to change the company from within.

This shift in their roles is a surprising turn for the series, as the characters were once involved in a high-stakes rebellion against Lumon Industries. Their journey from anonymous office workers to public figures raises many questions about their future and the direction of the company.

Severance tells the story of employees at Lumon Industries who undergo a procedure that splits their lives into two separate identities. Their work personalities are entirely disconnected from their personal lives, meaning they have no memory of what happens at work when they are at home and vice versa.

Advertisement

The series was created by Dan Erickson, with Ben Stiller directing many episodes. Stiller’s work on the show earned him a nomination for a Television Award for his direction of the episode The We We Are. The show also won two Emmys in 2022, one for Outstanding Main Title Design and another for Outstanding Music Composition.

Along with Scott, Turturro, and Lower, Season 2 will see the return of key cast members, including Patricia Arquette, who was nominated for an Emmy for her role as Harmony Cobel. Cobel is one of the few characters not severed at Lumon, and her complex relationship with the employees continues to be a central plot point.

Christopher Walken also returns as Burt Goodman, alongside new and returning characters portrayed by Zach Cherry and Tramell Tillman. The cast’s strong performances have been a standout feature of the show, and the second season promises to deliver even more compelling drama.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus Speaks Candidly About Battling Depression and Lupus.; Says, ‘Since a Little Girl...’