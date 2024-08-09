Young Guru Recalls the Hectic Process of Recording Jay-Z’s Verse for Drake's Talk Up

Young Guru, Jay-Z's long-time engineer and DJ, recently shared an account of a particularly difficult and hectic night on tour. The situation involved a crucial recording session for a track from Drake's album Scorpion.

Guru had been booked for months to DJ at a major event. It was a high-profile gig that required his full attention and preparation. However, the night took an unexpected turn when Jay-Z had to record a last-minute verse for Drake's song, Talk Up. This verse was critical to the track, and it needed to be recorded quickly to meet the deadline.

The recording had to take place inside the location where Jay-Z was performing because he was on tour. Guru had to move quickly to erect a temporary recording studio on the spot. This wasn't an easy task; it required hastily putting together the required tools and making sure the area was ready for recording.

Guru had to handle both this and his DJ duties simultaneously. He was late for his own party, which added to his stress level. Guru focused on ensuring that the recording went off without a hitch, despite the pressure and tight deadline. His ability to manage both the DJ gig and the recording setup exemplified his skill and dedication.

Guru recounted a particularly difficult night during the On the Run II Tour. Hov instructed him to set up a makeshift studio at the venue. Guru was initially surprised by the request, but he was able to complete it.

After a demanding two-hour show in which he had to flawlessly recall every verse without backing tracks, Guru faced a new challenge: he was late for an afterparty he had scheduled months in advance. Although he couldn't recall the exact location, it was clear that his commitments were long-term.

Guru discovered that Live Nation's internet connection had been terminated after the performance. Having run out of options, he tethered a connection with his phone and sent the session to Drake's producer, Noah "40" Shebib. He made it to the club just in time to start his set, in spite of these obstacles.

Thinking back on how much work it must have taken for a night like this, Guru was happy that he had managed to balance his DJ duties and his performance at the club.

