'I'm Learning From The Best': Megan Thee Stallion Reveals What Advice She Received From Beyonce And Jay-Z

Megan Thee Stallion is making waves in the music industry with her strong voice and back-to-back hit songs. Stallion has built an undisputed reputation with her hard work. The Savage rapper recently revealed how Beyonce and her husband, Jay-Z's advice has helped her in her career.

She shared how Beyonce encouraged her to start her business ventures and advised her to become independent. The rapper even expressed gratitude for their mentorship and acknowledged how they have helped her become more self-reliant. Read on further to know more details.

Megan Thee Stallion recalls the advice she received from Beyonce and Jay-Z

Megan Thee Stallion recently appeared on the latest episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast, where she opened up about her meteoric rise in the music industry, career achievements, and her respect and admiration for Beyonce and her husband, Jay-Z.

During her candid conversation, the host, Shannon Sharpe, asked Megan if she received any advice from Beyonce and Jay-Z when she reportedly parted ways with her record label and chose to go independent.

In response, Stallion recalled how their advice helped her in her career. The rapper revealed that when she was in that situation and "wanted to get out of it," they encouraged her to make her own decisions, telling her she already had the skills to succeed in her career journey, adding that they said, "You should be able to figure out how to get ahead and be your own boss."

The Not My Fault hitmaker further mentioned that Beyonce was the one who inspired her to have her "own tequila" brand. Stallion explained that she used to be the "cognac queen," but as much as she enjoyed it, she also promoted "a lot of people's liquor brands."

She noted that the singer told her, "The next time I see you, you need to have your own alcoholic beverage," adding, "I feel like they definitely put me in a position to learn how to be my own boss."



Megan Thee Stallion says she 'looked up' to Beyonce and Jay-Z

Megan Thee Stallion also shared that with Jay-Z and Beyonce, whom she said she has "looked up to," with them she feels like part of their family.

"Never did I ever think that I was going to be managed by the people that I looked up to," Stallion mentioned.

The rapper said they are so "intelligent," saying that though they have experienced many challenges and difficulties in their lives and careers, she admires how both handle such situations, noting, "They just know how to carry it."

She expressed that she is "learning from the best" and feels she's in the right spot in her career, noting that she never felt so "safe" in a situation where she feels like "these people got my back. I've just seen how much they've grown."

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion is on her HOT GIRL SUMMER Tour with GloRilla, who served as the special guest. On June 30, at the 2024 BET Awards, she took the stage to deliver a smashing performance of her hit songs. She was also up for award nominations in several categories, including Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and the BET HER Award.