Donald Trump’s Campaign Takes Down Video Featuring Freedom Song After Beyonce’s Cease And Desist Threat

Donald Trump had an awkward moment involving singer Beyonce as the former president used the Freedom track (which also features Kendrick Lamar) for one of the videos shared online as part of his campaign. The singer issued a cease and desist letter for the unauthorized usage of the track, as per USA Today.

The Rolling Stone and Billboard earlier reported about the cease and desist letter by Beyonce. The video of Trump walking off a plane on August 20 was shared on X by Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump. Until Wednesday, the video existed on Chung’s social media handle. The caption read, “Touchdown in Michigan!! @realDonaldTrump."

As per USA Today, the video has since been removed after this move by Beyonce. On the other hand, the song has also been utilized by Kamala Harris as well. Harris who is the Vice President is also a democratic nominee for the US presidential campaign.

As per the publication, the singer hasn't yet made it public about who she endorses as a presidential candidate but the inner circle of the songstress has backed Harris including her mother, Tina Knowles.

To refresh the memory, back in 2013, Beyonce sang the national anthem at Barak Obama’s inauguration and also endorsed Joe Biden on social media back in 2020.

This move by Beyonce against the unauthorized song usage comes after a similar situation with Celine Dion. The Trump campaign also used her 1997 hit, My Heart Will Go On at a Montana rally earlier this month.

Dion’s team stated that the track was used without permission and did not reflect the singer’s support for the campaign.

Another reason why Trump’s name grabbed the headlines was due to his posting of AI-generated images of Taylor Swift allegedly backing his campaign on his social media platform, Truth Social, per the outlet.

According to the publication, the Wildest Dreams singer has expressed opposing feelings towards Trump in the past. Meanwhile, one AI-generated image read, “Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump,” which reportedly featured her as Uncle Sam.

Many people on social media have been talking about Trump's unauthorized usage of hit tracks, especially after the latest news about the Cowboy Carter singer’s cease and desist letter.

