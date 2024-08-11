Throwback: When Jeremy Allen White Said Shameless' 10 Year Run Left Him In 'Upsetting Head Space'

Jeremy Allen White, who is well known for his role as Philip Lip Gallagher on the Showtime television series Shameless, found himself in a tough spot after the show came to an end. Through eleven seasons and one hundred thirty four episodes, White grew incredibly attached to his character. Nevertheless, playing the same part for ten years wore him out.

In 2022, White admitted in a GQ interview that even though he loved everything about Shameless and all involved, he felt trapped because it had gone on for so long. At one time, he nearly stopped thinking of himself as an actor and started seeing himself as a mere Lip.

He asked himself if there was any meaning left to acting if the show ended. This self-doubt made transitioning from Shameless difficult for him. He says, “It was an upsetting head space to be in. When it was going to end, I was questioning: maybe I do just exist on this show. What else is there? Am I an actor? I was definitely having a lot of doubt when I was finishing ‘Shameless.'”

It is this uncertainty which attracted him towards another role of Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto in The Bear. In this new series White stars as a chef who inherits a Chicago restaurant upon his brother’s death. Carmy’s predicaments were similar enough for White to identify with.

Despite similarities between roles played by White in Shameless and The Bear, he took up the gauntlet. He confessed how concerned he was over people's critical comparisons between these two characters. However, admitting that if he didn’t try it now he would regret it later on forever was unconscionable..

