Lindsay Lohan And Jamie Lee Curtis Share Exciting Details On Freakier Friday Sequel; KNOW More

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis recently gave fans a glimpse into their upcoming sequel Freakier Friday. At Disney's D23 event in Anaheim, California on August 9, the two actresses talked about the new movie, shared some tidbits of the bond that they have formed over time as well as who they’d like to be for a day.

Freakier Friday is a highly-awaited follow-up to the hit film of 2003 Freaky Friday. In this event, Lohan and Curtis confirmed the title of their movie and said how excited they were to be part of its cast. The first movie features Lohan as Anna Coleman and Curtis as Tess Coleman who are a mother-daughter pair that change bodies mystically. Now after more than twenty years, they revisit these roles with even more depth for their beloved characters.

Moreover, other members from the original cast such as Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray and Christina Vidal Mitchell will also be returning while fresh faces like Manny Jacinto and Julia Butters will join in. The movie is directed by Nisha Ganatra and it will come out in theaters by 2025.

In an exclusive interview published by PEOPLE magazine which happened during the D23 event, Lohan and Curtis discussed how close they became after making their first film together.Curtis thought about all this growth when she said “Lindsay was 15 going on 16 when we made Freaky Friday. And it was a big success. It was a big success for both of us.” Also alluding to her status as one of few personal friends Lindsay had among actors her age.

Lindsay’s reflection at thirty-eight confirms this too; she now understands just how much people valued and continue loving the original movie. “As I get older, seeing how much people have loved it and how much it stays with people, it’s in people's homes, that's when you realize what an impact it had on people and how much of a success it was,” she said.

But that wasn’t all the fun. Lohan, who was asked who she would trade bodies with in real life, gave an emotional response. She said that she would have liked to be Luai Shammas, her one-year-old son- for just a day so as to see the world through his innocent eyes. As for Curtis, her answer was different. In fact, she cited WNBA star Caitlin Clark as someone whose body she’d like to borrow just to know what it feels like playing basketball like her.

As Freakier Friday approaches its release date, this sentiment is only further confirmed that their relationship has grown deeper over time making this sequel more than just a film, but also a celebration of their unbreakable friendship and love between mothers and daughters.

