Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía are currently the hottest couple in the town and the talks on how the romance between the two has heated up are popular among fans. For those who may have forgotten, Rosalía was previously linked to Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro for three years before their engagement ended in July of 2023.

Following four years of marriage, in September, Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin filed for divorce. He was then spotted making out with model and actress Ashley Moore in August 2023. According to DeuxMoi, Jeremy was first seen with the Motomami singer at a screening of Wild Things at the Los Feliz Theater in October of that same year.

Since then, the couple has been spotted having date nights and strolling hand in hand around Los Angeles. Let's take a look at the pop star and Emmy Award-winning actor's relationship timeline!

October 30, 2023: Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía enjoy a farmer's market date

The TKN singer and Bear actor were first spotted together at a farmer's market which left many fans thinking they were a couple. Rosalía donned white shorts and a blue tie-dyed hoodie, while White sported a green khaki cardigan with baggy black joggers. In pictures obtained by TMZ, White was holding a bunch of roses.

November 30, 2023: Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía are spotted together in L.A

These two had been off the radar for about a month when on November 29 they were spotted in West Hollywood taking a smoke break outside in an L.A. parking lot. Photos of the couple cuddling up over cigarettes with White's feet positioned between Rosalía's legs went viral.

The two hugged each other before leaving. Soon after this, Us Weekly published a story that appeared to confirm their romance, and an insider revealed to TMZ that the two were dating. The insider added that they started out as just friends, but things have turned romantic recently."

December 13, 2023: Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía look cozy outside of a restaurant

In the weeks leading up to Christmas, White and Rosalía were seen having fun together. On December 13, the couple was spotted outside of a restaurant in Los Angeles.

They seemed to be chatting as they leaned in to plant a kiss. While White was dressed in trousers, a dark blue jacket, a white T-shirt underneath a black cardigan, and a pleated miniskirt, Rosalía was decked out in an olive green bomber jacket.

January 3, 2024: Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía wear matching looks while out in New York City

Rosalía and JAW walked around New York City wearing matching all-black ensembles. Jeremy was dressed in pants, dress shoes, a black and white zip-up, a leather bomber jacket, and a black beanie. Rosalía looked amazing with her black bomber jacket, sheer tights, midi-skirt with a slit, pumps, and baby pink button-up shirt and scarf.

January 11, 2024: Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía share a kiss during a date night in L.A.

A week later, during a date night, the couple was back in Los Angeles, kissing on the street. The pictures were obtained by PEOPLE days after White's Golden Globe victory. White was seen leaning against a car's hood in the pictures as Rosalía put her arms around him and planted a kiss.

January 14, 2024: Jeremy Allen White makes a potential nod to Rosalía at the Critics Choice Awards

At the Critics Choice Awards, Jeremy reportedly gave Rosalía a subtle nod with his attire. If you followed Rosalía's previous relationship with Rauw Alejandro, you might recognize the Bear actor's black pin-stripe Saint Laurent outfit with a red rose touch.

Fans took this little detail to mean that, even though the singer Motomami did not go to the Critics Choice Awards with him on January 14, Jeremy paid tribute to her.

July 14, 2024: Rosalía supports Jeremy Allen White at an event for his show The Bear

Rosalía and White kept a quiet profile before The Bear season 3 premiere. Fans wondered if the pair had secretly broken up. However, Rosalía accompanied White to a Mr. Beef pop-up event in Los Angeles honoring The Bear's third season. The actor wore a gray shirt with a slashed collar and white slacks, while the singer looked stylish in a black and white dress.

Jeremy and Rosalía arrived for the 'Prelude to the Olympics' at Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris on July 25, 2024, in different cars.

