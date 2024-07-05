Top 10 The Bear Episodes Throughout 3 Seasons; From Review To Napkins

The Emmy-sweeping dramedy, The Bear has served up a legacy to its viewers. From its emotional storylines to exploring every character’s backstory with profoundness, and unveiling the evils of the soul-sucking culinary industry, the FX series has shaped it all up in 28 episodes throughout three seasons.

Season 3 wrapped with its finale in late June. But it’s too soon to say goodbye, as Season 4 is coming right up next summer. Before that happens, let’s rejig memories of our favorite episodes from The Bear.

The Top 10 The Bear Episodes, Ranked:

10. Ice Chips (Season 3, Episode 8)

The Bear Season 3 digs deeper into the deal about the Berzatto matriarch, Donna played by Jamie Lee Curtis. While Season 2’s Fishes provided more than an explanation for the Berzatto siblings' estranged relationship with their mother, Season 3 Episode 8, titled Ice Chips, is a wholesome take on Natalie’s reconciliation with Donna.

Donna is the last person Natalie wants to call after her water breaks but is bound to do it. She helps herself to the hospital and is touched after her mother shows up. It’s a win-win as Donna finally gets the attention she had long deserved from her family while Sugar is able to rekindle her love for her mom while stepping into motherhood.

9. Honeydew (Season 2, Episode 4)

Season 2, Episode 4, titled Honeydew, showcases the lighter side of the otherwise, intense and busy The Bear plotlines. The episode is centered on Marcus’ retreat to Copenhagen, where he lives on a boat and gets to make the best desserts with a competent chef, Luca played by Will Poulter.

Advertisement

What seems like a dream life, Marcus is simultaneously plagued by the guilt of leaving his dying mother behind in Chicago and enjoying a beautiful life in the Danish capital.

The episode brings a serene undertone to the series, showing little but heartfelt exchange between Marcus and Luca as they cook shoulder-to-shoulder in the kitchen.

8. The Bear (Season 2, Episode 10)

The acclaimed episode is most notable for its one-take shot, much like Season 1’s Review. The Bear unravels with the first night of their refurbished restaurant. But Carmy is on the verge of a nervous breakdown and finds himself slipping into the same ruthless demeanor that pushed out Marcus and Sydney in Season 1.

That is before he unintentionally locks himself in the fridge while Syndey runs the kitchen. Carmen also ruins his rekindled romance with his ex-lover Claire in this episode.

Andrew Wehde earned a Cinematographer’s award for the long-tracking shot in The Bear.

Advertisement

7. Omelette (Season 2, Episode 9)

Season 2, Episode 9, titled Omelette, packs the season for the season finale. Viewers get a deeper glimpse into Sydney and Carmy’s blooming partnership as two excellent chefs, but that is until the latter’s anxiety kicks in, and realizes that it’s not to leave.

The episode also showcases a proper-suited Richie and a full professional staff for The Beef’s opening night. The highlight is a real moment shared between Carmy and Sydney that speaks volumes about what their relationship is to become as co-chefs.

6. Braciole (Season1, Episode 8)

Braciole introduces viewers to the spiraling mental health of Carmen Berzatto as he struggles to keep his late brother’s restaurant afloat. The Season 1 finale also allows a deeper and emotional glimpse into Carmy’s relationship with his brother Mikey, and regards himself as his best friend.

He questioned why his brother would not let him work at The Beef, and that is when Carmy made it his only motive to excel as a chef and gain his brother’s appreciation. The beautifully scripted opening scene is believed to have earned Jeremy Allen White a Golden Globe and an Emmy.

Advertisement

Later, Richie hands out Mikey’s letter to Carmy that hints at the money in the tomato cans. Seeing Marcus return, Carmy is humbled and invites Sydney back to work.

5. Napkins (Season 3, Episode 6)

In one of the best episodes of Season 3, Napkins explores the fan-favorite character, Tina’s origin story, and what led her to work for Mikey and The Beef.

A few years ago, Tina was out job-hunting after she was dismissed from her corporation of 15 years. She randomly entered The Beef for a coffee and met Mikey, who offered her the job of a line cook.

The episode was directed by Ayo Edibiri who was lauded for her flair behind the scenes.

4. Dogs (Season 1, Episode 4)

In Dogs, Carmy and Richie are forced to cater for a birthday party at Uncle Jimmy’s house. Mikey loaned a lot of money from Cicero and Carmy and Richie try their best to pay back by hosting free parties and catering.

The comical episode shows Richie being Richie, and leaving his medicines beside the Ecto cooler.

Later, all the kids are seen passed out in the backyard and after Carmy confesses to Cicero, he is rather pleased by the silence. The episode also briefly delves into Carmy’s familial ties as many relatives visit the party.

Advertisement

3. Review (Season 1, Episode 7)

The Season 1 episode, Review, brings the true The Bear essence – chaos. It intends to take viewers by surprise as the opening sequence glimpses a regular day in the city while a Sufjan Stevens song tunes in.

But the world is set to be turned upside down within the walls of The Beef. Richie and Sydney get into a fight while Carmy tries to figure out the technical glitch that is printing indefinite pre-orders.

Meanwhile, Marcus is engrossed in acing the donut he’s been working on for days. It all comes to one point when Sydney and Richie’s rambling leads to him getting stabbed, while Carmy smashes Marcus’s hard-worked dessert. Sydney quits, Marcus leaves without a word and Carmy is left contemplating the fate of his restaurant.

2. Fishes (Season 2, Episode 6)

The hour-long flashback in the greatest The Bear episode, Fishes, is what the fans had been waiting for, a detailed backstory of the Berzattos. The episode takes viewers back to a tumultuous Christmas Eve dinner at the Berzatto home, inviting cameos by Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Bob Odenkirk, and John Mulaney.

Carmy returns home from Copenhagen and is rather not pleased to indulge in his family’s chaos as Donna Berzatto prepares the Feast of the Seven Fishes. Mikey and Uncle Lee get into a fight which ends with Mikey throwing a fork at the latter.

Advertisement

The chaos builds up until Donna dashes her car into the house, becoming the total opposite of a happy family dinner. The episode shows where Sugar and Carmy get their anxieties from and the little affection for their family.

1. Forks (Season 2, Episode 7)

Forks, the episode that redeems Richie off his obnoxious and abrasive behavior into a growing and inspired human. Riche, who has no certification, is sent to Ever, a lavish fine restaurant to learn proper staging for a week.

Bringing his skeptical demeanor, he is surprised by the crew’s enthusiasm for service but finds himself trying harder and better at his job. The episode features a cameo by Olivia Colman as Chef Terry, who Moss-Bachrach’s character finds intriguing while she peels potatoes.

It becomes the best episode of The Bear in the way it explores the character arc of it’s probably worst character, Richie.

ALSO READ: The Bear Season 4: Potential Romantic Relations We Can See Like Richie & Chef Jess