Throwback: When John Krasinski Said He Believes He Is 'Living a Lottery Ticket Life'; Here's Why

John Krasinski is the Sexiest Man Alive of 2024. The actor, who has continually impressed his followers and gained more with his grand and versatile acting skills, once believed he was living a more than perfect life.

Before we all saw him in action-packed series like Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and the A Quiet Place action-horror films, he was a simple employee of the fictional paper company Dunder Mifflin.

The actor from 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi was not only happy with the role he played in the NBC comedy series but actually felt blessed.

In a conversation with Fresh Air's Dave Davies, as reported by an NPR article from 2016, John Krasinski stated, "I take stock of the fact every single day that I'm living a lottery-ticket life."

The star, who also appeared alongside Robin Williams in License to Wed, went on to say that it was “unbelievably rare” to be on the aforementioned NBC series.

He further explained that he tried his best to stay on that same series, adding that this was one of the reasons he began “writing, directing, and producing."

The interview came at a time when the Some Good News actor was working on his latest project, The Hollars.

For The Hollars, he took on the duties of director while also co-starring in the film alongside Margo Martindale, who played the character of his mother, hospitalized with a brain tumor.

Talking about his role in The Office, the actor who portrayed Reed Richards, a.k.a. Mr. Fantastic, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, was seen as Jim Halpert in the series from 2005 to 2013.

On November 13, PEOPLE announced John Krasinski as their 2024 Sexiest Man Alive. For those who may not know, the actor from A Quiet Place Part II succeeded 2023’s recipient, Patrick Dempsey.

This year, John Krasinski released a horror science fiction movie, A Quiet Place: Day One. The star from IF co-wrote the story of this highly anticipated entry alongside Michael Sarnoski, while also serving as a producer.

The Office also starred Jenna Fischer, Ellie Kemper, Steve Carell, Ed Helms, Rainn Wilson, and many other fabulous actors.

