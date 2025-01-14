Throwback: When Kate Winslet Revealed One Common Thing She Had With Her Character in Lee; Claims ‘I’m Constantly Breaking Rules’

Kate Winslet has been heavily lauded for her character of a war photographer in her latest release, Lee. In a throwback interview with Deadline, the actress opened up about the one common factor between her in real life and her character in the movie.

The Titanic star went on to claim that she is the one who would break the rules, and Lee, whom she portrayed in the biopic, would do the same.

While sitting down for a conversation with the media portal, the actress was asked, “Lee didn’t accept the rules. Is there some way that you personally have had to do that that has really impacted your life?”

Before responding, Winslet went on to laugh at the question. The actress then said, “I don’t know why I’m laughing. I guess I’m laughing because I feel like I’m constantly breaking rules."

She further revealed that the rules do not particularly mean in the disciplinary aspect but in the field of societal norms.

The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind star went on to state, “I mean, it’s about breaking through societal norms. It’s about looking a certain way on screen that feels truthful and not airbrushed out, watered down, or softened in any way just for the sake of making film, because perhaps that’s what people might expect. Life isn’t necessarily a pretty picture.”

She continued to reveal, “For most people, it isn’t, and for me, it certainly wasn’t. And I believe in that, in telling stories, and I certainly believed in that, in making the film and making this film about Lee.”

As for her portrayal of Lee in the movie, the actress went on to receive a Golden Globes nomination.

