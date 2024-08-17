Throwback: When Lindsay Lohan Revealed She Observed 3 Days Of Ramadan And Read 15 Pages Of Holy Quran

Kuwaiti television host Siwar Shoaib interviewed the famous Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan claiming that she embraced Islam. She stated that she feels the religion is very serene and she has read approximately 15 pages of the Holy Quran besides practicing writing some of its portions in Arabic. Lohan also said that she once attempted fasting for three days during the period of Ramadan together with a friend from Kuwait and noted that it was hard yet beneficial.

Lohan raised eyebrows over her possible conversion to Islam, going around with a Quran and a hijab in her possession. She also once deleted the Instagram pictures and added “Alaikum Salam” to her bio which added more fuel to the fire. In response to the question about the relationship with the Quran, she stated that the book helps her feel protected and comforted, saying that reading the book makes her feel safe.

Lindsay Lohan was recently at the D23 Expo and they talked to Entertainment Weekly about it as well as the development of their fantasy comedy Film Freakier Friday which is the sequel to the 2003 movie.

Lohan spoke to the outlet about the plot of the film and said, “Things get crazier now.” Curtis also commented on the publication, saying that the fans can look forward to hearing some new music in the movie; “I’m telling you right now, this one played a song last night at the Wiltern [theater in Los Angeles], and it is in my ear like one of those Star Trek earworms.”

It indicated that Lohan also suggested that she had a very special reason for preferring the song because she was able to understand it on a level more than the plot of the film.

The Halloween Kills actress opined it would be a ‘monster hit’ and named it the ‘anthem song of the movie,’ before quickly stating that she cannot disclose much information or say what the song’s name is due to currently shooting the sequel. She pointed out that there would also be some staples in the project.

According to the official plot description, Freakier Friday directed by Nisha Ganatra continues the story of the mother and daughter, Tess Coleman (Curtis) and Anna Coleman (Lohan), who feel an identity loss when they wake up in each other’s bodies after consuming magic Chinese fortune cookies. Tess was pleased when Anna finally came to understand that lightning just might strike twice, for now, she had a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter, having remarried, to complicate the friendship further.



In the meantime, Freakier Friday is expected to hit the big screen in 2025.

