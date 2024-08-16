Matthew Perry’s Assistant Pleads Guilty For ‘Repeatedly’ Injecting The Late Actor With Ketamine

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug use.

Mathew Perry’s sudden demise sent shockwaves across the globe! His Friends castmates claimed that he was on a journey of recovery and sobriety and helping those affected by severe addiction issues. These claims didn’t align with his autopsy reports, which declared acute effects of Ketamine as the reason for death.

However, his live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, has now come clean about giving the late actor repeated doses of Ketamine without medical training. Iwamasa was one of the five defendants charged with offenses related to Perry’s death.

On August 15, the Department of Justice announced Iwamasa pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute Ketamine and admitted to “repeatedly” injecting Perry with the drug "without medical training," including on October 28, 2023, the day he died.

Jasveen Sangha, aka The Ketamine Queen, has been charged with multiple offenses, including one count of conspiracy to distribute Ketamine and one count of maintaining drug-involved surroundings. Two counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs and five counts of distribution of Ketamine.

Another defendant in the case, Dr. Salvador Plascencia, is faced with one count of conspiracy to distribute Ketamine. According to the Justice Department, another defendant, Dr. Mark Chavez, will plead guilty for one count of conspiracy to distribute Ketamine. While Erik Fleming pleaded to one count of conspiracy to distribute Ketamine and one count of distribution of Ketamine resulting in death.

The defendants who have pleaded guilty, including personal assistant Iwamasa and Fleming, could face up to 15 to 25 years in prison. Sangha, if found guilty, could face a 10-year sentence or even a life sentence.