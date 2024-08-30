Throwback: When Oprah Winfrey Revealed She Gave THIS Symbolic Name To Premature Baby She Lost At 14

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Oprah Winfrey once discussed the premature passing of her baby when she was 14 years old. This tragedy must have been incredibly difficult for her. She revealed that naming her son was very symbolic to her.

According to News.com.au, in 2015, the star of The Color Purple opened up about her tragic past while speaking at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. During her speech, she spoke about the loss of her son.

The talk show host told the crowd about an interview with a journalist prior to traveling to Australia. The interviewer told Oprah that she should name her late son. She, in response, revealed her son’s name.

Oprah revealed, “So I have named him; I had a little boy named Canaan.” However, she did not specify the spelling but added, “I did have a son. And I named him Canaan because Canaan means new land, new life.”

She also reportedly spoke about the heartbreaking abuse she experienced as a young person, which resulted in her becoming pregnant. Sadly, her son died in the hospital a few weeks after being born. This was revealed by a relative of Oprah in 1990, as reported by People magazine. In February 2007, she wrote about this devastating experience in the pages of her magazine O, The Oprah Magazine. She revealed that she was bedridden and emotionally shattered for three days, questioning how someone could do that to her.

She admitted that she was afraid her professional reputation would be ruined if people found out about her pregnancy. Oprah confessed that she even imagined strangers on the street pointing fingers at her and accusing her of being a pregnant 14-year-old girl.

However, when her story became public, she reportedly expressed a sense of freedom. In 2007, the talk show host wrote that realizing her secret was out brought her a feeling of liberation. Oprah added that she was certain that holding onto shame was the greatest burden of all.

