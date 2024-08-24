Brandi Glanville Calls Out Andy Cohen For Making Uncouth Request, Says 'I Was Mortified'

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of sexual harassment

Brandi Glanville called out Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen for inappropriate behavior. The reality star shared a video of the Bravo host asking her for a 'disgusting' favor.

The video which was recorded in June 2022 and later published by The Sun featured Cohen addressing Glanville in an explicit conversation. It also included Kate Chastain from Below Deck and both seemed to have been drinking alcohol in the clip.

After their private plans for the night were explicitly mentioned by Cohen in a suggestive manner, he implied that they would talk about her during their whole time. He even went as far as inviting Glanville to join them via FaceTime.

In the video, Cohen’s exact words were, “We are f---ing tonight, and we're gonna talk about you the whole time…Actually, if you're around in like 90 minutes or two hours, do you wanna watch us on FaceTime?”

Brandi Glanville shared the footage with The Sun and said it was not the first inappropriate message from Cohen but certainly the most troubling one. In another part of the clip, one could see Chastain and Cohen discussing whether or not Glanville could watch them through FaceTime with enthusiasm on his face as he raises his glass.

Glanville revealed to The Sun, "I was mortified. That is my boss, he's my employer. I was in a work environment, I was doing press for the Bravo Girls' Trip show."

She confessed being humiliated and violated. At that time she worked for Bravo while promoting Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, a spin-off which brings together various casts [of housewives]. Nevertheless, she never had her season aired after charges brought against her by Caroline Manzo, her co-star, for sexual misconduct which led to later suing Bravo.

In response to such allegations, Brandi threatened to file a lawsuit against Bravo TV because she felt mistreated during filming and opportunities for work were lost due to bad publicity following Manzo’s accusations.

Moreover, she called for resignation of Andy Cohen who had been previously accused based on this same video that has resurfaced recently in 2022. The incident also made Glanville feel debased, wondering if Cohen thought she would sleep her way to the top.

Moreover, Glanville accused Cohen of exploiting the financially strapped, claiming he victimizes those who most need money. She told the aforementioned outlet, “Andy likes to prey on, I say prey because the more desperate you are for money and a check the more he mistreats you and gets you to do and say things that he'd never probably say to any other housewife.”

She also alleged him of being fond of using drugs with his team members who when they do it with him are given better treatment and edited more favorably in the show.

Though he later admitted that his video had been inappropriate, Andy Cohen claimed it was only meant as a joke. However, Brandi Glanville denied any personal relationship between herself and Andy which remained strictly professional apart from their involvement in business activities.

