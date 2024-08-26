Throwback: When Penelope Cruz Called Meryl Streep Her 'Number One Hero'

Penelope Cruz is one of the most brilliant actresses in Hollywood. She has continued to amaze fans with her acting talent and has worked with several A-list stars throughout her career. However, Cruz once expressed her desire to collaborate with legendary actress Meryl Streep, with whom she has yet to star in a film. Read on further to know more details!

According to Deadline, Penelope Cruz once shared her heartfelt desire to work alongside the Only Murders in the Building star Meryl Streep. As per the outlet, Cruz named Streep when asked which actor she would like to collaborate with on the silver screen at the 2023 BAFTA Life In Pictures event in London. The actress quipped, "I’m always begging my agents to take me to her set, just to bring her coffee or anything."

The actress further mentioned that every time she saw Streep, she would run to hug her, noting that the Little Women actress is "so patient because every time I act like this is the first time I do it." Cruz also expressed her disbelief and amazement when the Dark Matter actress named her in her award acceptance speech after receiving the Icon Award at the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

The Ferrari actress told the audience she watched her speech "twenty times" to be sure of what she heard. She mentioned that it felt as if Streep recognized her existence, which was incredibly meaningful to her. Cruz added, "She is my number one number one hero," before revealing that she would love to work with her.

Furthermore, Cruz previously shared how watching Meryl Streep's performances deeply inspired her passion for acting. In a 2012 interview with Harper's Bazaar, per Extra TV, she explained that her fascination with acting began after seeing Streep's work.

The actress shared, "When I first started watching movies and saw Meryl's work, that's when I became obsessed with acting." The Everybody Knows star humorously added that every time she sees her now, she can't help but kiss her, joking, "She must think I'm crazy."

Meanwhile, Penelope Cruz is set to star in Maggie Gyllenhaal's upcoming sci-fi monster film The Bride!, in which she portrays the character of Mary opposite her co-star Christian Bale, who will depict Frankenstein's monster.