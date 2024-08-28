Throwback: When Quentin Tarantino Shared His Take on the Depiction of Violence

Quentin Tarantino is one of the greatest filmmakers of the current era. He has been the brain behind cult movies like Pulp Fiction, Inglorious Basterds, Reservoir Dogs, the Kill Bill series, and From Dusk Till Dawn. The Academy Award-winning director has not only entertained us with his masterpieces but also went on to create a loyal fan following across the globe with his unique way of storytelling.

During an interview with the reputed entertainment platform The Talks, the Django Unchained filmmaker spoke about his thoughts on the depiction of violence in his movies. Quentin Tarantino not only spoke about his strange obsession with complicated characters but also shared his take on the violence in his movies. He said,

“I’m just telling my stories and doing my thing. I like dealing with genres and getting inside of subgenres. The genres that I have been dealing with have sensationalistic, violent material—be it crime movies, Kung fu movies, samurai movies, slasher movies, or car chase movies—so they naturally lend themselves to it.”

He further mentioned, “When it comes to thrilling cinema, those genres lend themselves to heart-stopping, violent cinema. I like that. But in the case of Jackie Brown, it’s not violent; it’s all about character.”

During the same interview, Quentin Tarantino even shed light on the various characters he has written for his movies and discussed the complexity of the characters.

He explained that when it comes to working as a writer, his job not only involves his take on them but also incorporating his own experiences. Tarantino believes that characters end up being relatable if only their every aspect is captured in a humane way.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director believes that his head is more or less like a sponge, as it ends up absorbing almost everything around him, ranging from basic conversations to personal experiences, which he has always used to create his characters as a writer.

Quentin Tarantino’s craft is a perfect blend of gritty violence and complex characters. Even almost three decades after the release of Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, the unconventional structure and violent yet unforgiving characters of this cult movie make it stand out in the crowd of crime dramas in Hollywood.

