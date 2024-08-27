Quentin Tarantino Speaks On The Rust Set Shooting, Blames Actor Alec Baldwin; KNOW More

Trigger warning: This article contains a reference to the tragic death.

A sad incident occurred on the Rust set that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and Quentin Tarantino has his own thoughts about it. Alec Baldwin was involved in the October 2021 shooting. In the process of rehearsing a scene, he accidentally discharged his firearm and killed Hutchins alongside injuring Souza, the film’s director.

During an interview with Bill Maher, Tarantino, who is well conversant with firearms on his movie sets, commented on this matter. He said that most blame should be placed on the armorer, the person handling guns during set-up. Nevertheless, he also emphasized that actors have their roles to play. “It's a gun. You are a partner in the responsibility, to some degree,” he added.

In January 2024, a New Mexico Grand Jury indicted Alec Baldwin over the shooting incident. He would have faced a maximum prison sentence of 18 months if convicted. Nevertheless, during the trial on July 3, his lawyers maintained that prosecutors did not disclose some evidence. Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer agreed with this reasoning and dismissed all charges against him that could not be brought against him again under the double jeopardy rule.

Baldwin has always claimed not to have pulled the trigger and to have been totally innocent of any foreknowledge about an actual bullet in the gun. After the case was dismissed, Baldwin posted on Instagram, showing appreciation for all those who stood beside him during hard times.

The cases were dropped against Baldwin, but others suffered the consequences. In March 2023, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer, was found guilty and sentenced to one year and six months imprisonment, but now she is appealing it. Assistant director Dave Halls also came to a plea bargain for careless use of a firearm.

The tragic incident on Rust stage led to talks about safety protocols in the film industry with a focus on firearms use. Tarantino’s remarks show how everyone shares blame at the set, and therefore, they should practice due diligence as one way of preventing such tragedies.

With this legal ordeal behind him, Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are embarking on a new journey through The Baldwins, a TLC reality series. The series will center around their seven children, including Ireland, who is 28 years old from his previous marriage with actress Kim Basinger.

