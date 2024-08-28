Kate Winslet All Set to Star In THIS Hulu Series By Creator Ed Solomon; Details

Actress Kate Winslet is all set to star in Hulu’s upcoming series, The Spot. The show is written by Ed Solomon and produced by studio A24 and 20th Television. Additionally, the Academy Award-winning actress will also serve as the executive producer of the series under the banner of her production house, Juggle Productions.

The series will follow the story of an accomplished surgeon (Kate Winslet) and her schoolteacher husband who begins to suspect that she may be responsible for a child’s hit-and-run death. As they search for the truth, they get entangled in a complicated web of doubts, dark secrets, and betrayal, putting their resolve and relationship to test.

The actress most recently starred in the HBO miniseries, The Regime, as Elena Vernham. She also executive produced this series under her production banner. Prior to this, she also starred in the 2021 HBO limited series, Mare of Easttown. She will next be seen in James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash and HBO’s limited series Trust.

Winslet has starred in a number of classic hits like Titanic, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Revolutionary Road, The Reader, Sense and Sensibility, The Holiday, Steve Jobs, and many more.

Throughout her outstanding career, the actress has scored numerous awards and achievements including Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role in the 2008 movie The Reader, Golden Globes Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture-Drama for her role in 2008 movie Revolutionary Road. Additionally, on the TV front she has won two Primetime Emmy Awards, one for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role in the HBO limited drama series Mildred Pierce in 2011, and another in the same category for her role in 2021 miniseries Mare of Easttown.

Advertisement

Ed Solomon will serve as the writer and showrunner of the series. He will also executive produce the show alongside Kate Winslet. Solomon is most known for his works in popular movies and TV shows like the Men in Black franchise, Now You See Me series, Bill & Ted series, Mosaic, No Sudden Move, and many more.

Solomon's latest project was the 2023 limited series Full Circle, which was directed by Steven Soderbergh. Prior to this movie, the pair had previously worked together on the film, No Sudden Move, and the HBO series, Mosaic.

ALSO READ: Who Stars In Netflix's Lonely Planet? Cast And Plot Explored